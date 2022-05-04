Is Elden Ring playable on VR?

Elden Ring is one of those games that only comes along once in a decade, if not more. This spectacular experience from a well-known studio—and writer—occupied our shared consciousness for weeks, sparking plenty of discussion and likely becoming a shoe-in for several Game of the Year awards in the process.

While the game looks beautiful on standard screens, some fans are wondering if they can take their experience even further and explore the Lands Between in virtual reality with an Oculus, PSVR, or Vive headset. It’s a worthy pursuit; who wouldn’t want to fight beasts and complete quests in immersive VR?

Can you play Elden Ring on VR?

As of writing, there is no official VR version of Elden Ring for any platform. From Software, the game’s developer, hasn’t released a VR version.

But there is an in-progress mod that will eventually allow players to experience the Lands Between in virtual reality. Experienced modder Luke Ross is currently developing a VR version of Elden Ring, which can be seen on his Patreon page. “This will likely be a work-in progress for quite some time, but I’ll be doing my best to have a first playable version by the end of next week,” Ross wrote in his most recent public update. Ross has created VR mods for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077.

As reported by PC Gamer, Ross’ VR version of Elden Ring won’t be exactly the same as its existing console and PC format. While the game normally takes place in third-person, the VR version will be in first-person to preserve viewing angles and increase immersion. Ross also plans to minimize motion sickness when players use rolls and dodges by keeping the camera upright and facing forward. Even so, Ross is aiming for an audience that has “already developed their VR legs,” so it might be a good idea to get used to other VR games first.

The mod isn’t available for play yet, but fans can stay tuned to Ross’ Patreon page for more updates and information.