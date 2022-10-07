Is Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League going to be announced at The Game Awards?

A new Crash Bandicoot game may be announced at The Game Awards.

Gaming YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh received a package from Activision full of cryptic clues about the Crash Bandicoot franchise. The delivery from Aku Aku’s Steam-in Pizza Shack was packed with delicious morsels of information about the mutant eastern barred bandicoot.

Crash Bandicoot 4 coming to Steam

Canadian Guy Eh used the various clues on the pizza box to put together that Crash Bandicoot 4 was going to come to Steam on Oct. 18, 2022.

The first hint was the word “Steam” in the pizza delivery place’s name. But the fake receipt seemed to spell it out even more. When he read all of the purchased items on the receipt, it said: “Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is coming to Steam on Oct. 18.”

It doesn’t get more “on the nose” than that, noted Canadian Guy Eh.

New Crash Bandicoot game rumored to be announced in 2022

Underneath the receipt was an even more interesting slice of information. It read: “Hungry for more? New Wumpa Pizza for $12.08.

That price may seem a bit specific, but that’s because it represents a date. Canadian Guy Eh pointed out that The Game Awards is actually coming on Dec. 8, 2022.

“We might finally, officially have an announcement date,” he said.

It looks like we'll get a new Crash Bandicoot game announcement at #TheGameAwardshttps://t.co/aBWJYHbXjW pic.twitter.com/swMN6Mi70w — Nibel (@Nibellion) October 7, 2022

But it’s not only the price/date that was a hint for Crash fans. It was also the words “new” and “wumpa.” Because a game called Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League has been rumored for quite some time now. All the way back in September 2021, leakers and journalists were speculating that Wumpa League, an online multiplayer mode from Crash 4, was going to be made into its own game.

It was said that Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League was going to be a competitive multiplayer “collectathon” platformer with an open 3D environment.

Wumpa League was an online multiplayer Crash Bandicoot game or add-on for Crash 4 (unsure if that was decided when I learned of it). It used the same tech as Crash 4 and was developed alongside it. A competitive multiplayer collectathon platformer with open 3D environments. — Liam Robertson (@Doctor_Cupcakes) September 8, 2021

According to rumors, the game would have two teams. The goal is to collect the most wumpa fruit as you can. Each person would play as a popular Crash character, known as “heroes” in the game. All 16 of the planned characters would have “unique” moves, allowing them to not only collect fruit efficiently but attack enemies to steal their wumpa. Every map would have its own “gimmick,” like avoiding toxic slime by climbing walls.

What was even more shocking is that the multiplayer Crash game would be heavy on unlockable skins and XP progression.

Towards the end of last year, there were a lot of rumours of them second guessing the core concept and some pretty out there things were being suggested. Then a bunch of key people from the project left the company. There have been contrasting rumours on its status since. — Liam Robertson (@Doctor_Cupcakes) September 8, 2021

It was said for a while that the game may not come to be. But it’s now looking like Wumpa League is going to be announced by the end of 2022.