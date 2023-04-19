Is Battle.net down? How to check for server issues and outages

Battle.net is Activision Blizzard’s launcher for a wide array of popular games, including World of Warcraft, Warzone 2, and much more. Due to either maintenance issues, server overload, or DDoS attacks, Battle.net servers can often crash, leaving players unable to access their games.

To ensure that the error is not on the user’s end, players can use a variety of methods to check if the Battle.net servers have crashed. Though there isn’t much you can do on your end if the servers are actually inaccessible, it certainly can ease your mind that the issue does not stem from your computer.

If you are trying to see if Battle.net servers are down, here’s what you can do.

Are Battle.net servers down?

There are two main sources of information that players can search to identify whether the servers are unavailable. First, Blizzard’s customer support Twitter page for your specific region is an excellent source. Usually, whenever Blizzard experiences an unusual server issue, such as a DDoS attack, Blizzard CS will inform players through these accounts.

Next, Battle.net users can also check DownDetector. This website allows users to mark whenever a website, launcher, or other service is down. Typically, whenever a widespread issue occurs, players can see this manifest through a large spike on the graph. Players should approach this website’s information with slightly more caution, however, given that the information is coming from users and not directly from Blizzard.

Finally, there are several situations in which players can usually expect the Battle.net servers to either crash or struggle. Since Battle.net hosts a variety of popular games, whenever one of these games receives either an expansion or a new release, players can expect to see plenty of server issues.

If Battle.net users go through all of these sources and find that the servers do not appear to be down, then it may be time to troubleshoot the issue from your end.