Is Arch Manning in EA Sports College Football 25

As Arch Manning enters his second year of college football at the University of Texas, players want to know if the exciting prospect will be in EA Sports College Football 25.

Years of waiting finally paid off when EA announced that College Football 25 would launch in the summer of 2024, with a full reveal scheduled for May. The devs confirmed the title features 134 FBS college teams, and committed to recruiting as many college athletes as possible to include their names and likenesses. In particular, many college football fans have held out hope that those recruiting efforts worked on Arch Manning.

Did Arch Manning agree to be in EA Sports College Football 25?

University of Texas beat writer Anwar Richardson has reported that sophomore quarterback Arch Manning won’t be in EA College Football 25. “Multiple people have told me Texas redshirt quarterback Arch Manning will not opt into EA Sports College Football 25. I’m told Arch is focused on playing football on the field,” Richardson said.

To recruit as many college athletes as possible, every eligible college player who opts into an NIL deal with EA and has their likeness featured will receive $600 and a copy of the game. On March 4, EA confirmed over 10,000 athletes agreed to be in the football sim, but that pitch reportedly wasn’t enough to get Manning on board.

Manning comes from a long line of quarterback royalty, being the nephew of NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning, and grandson of College Hall of Fame member Arch. Despite all of the hype coming out of high school, it remains unclear how much Manning will play during the 2024 season. Highly touted prospect Quinn Ewers decided to return for a third season with the Longhorns and will be considered by many as one of the best QBs in the country.

If Manning does end up riding the bench for another season, it at least wouldn’t be the end of the world if we don’t end up seeing him in EA Sports College Football 25 this year.