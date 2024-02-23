How to win a game in Gigantic: Rampage Edition

Gigantic: Rampage Edition brings a vibrant hero shooter that died five years ago back from the grave—and in excellent form. Despite everything that’s changed, from graphics to game modes, you still need to do the same thing to win a game. We’ll tell you how.

Recommended Videos

How to win Clash or Rush games in Gigantic: Rampage Edition

It’s all about the giant, glowing weakpoint. Image via Abstraction Games

To win a game of Gigantic: Rampage Edition, you must build your team’s power to 100 by performing map objectives and defeating players. Then, you have to wait for your Guardian to pin the opposing Guardian during a “Rampage” event. When the enemy Guardian is vulnerable, you need to deal as much damage to them as possible. Once the enemy Guardian’s health reaches zero, your team wins.

The enemy Guardian’s death is the final goal of Gigantic, so you should work to defeat them quickly. But you can’t damage it anytime you want—you need to give your own Guardian Power first. Until then, Guardians are immune to damage, and you should also avoid the enemy Guardian when possible, as they hurt. You can see how close either team is to a Rampage by looking at the numbers in the top-center of your screen, between the health bars.

Keep a close eye on those yellow numbers. When one gets to 100, it’s offense or defense time. Image via Abstraction Games

Once the enemy Guardian is pinned down, there will be a specific weakpoint on their head that you and your team can damage while a “Vulnerable” countdown ticks down on your screen. The damageable area is always the enemy’s head. You can chip away at this weakpoint from close or afar, but be ready to take on the enemy team while you’re doing so.

Every enemy Hero killed will increase the vulnerability timer. But the enemy Guardian gets a shield to soak some damage when your allies die. You’ll have to balance chipping away at the health bar while keeping your allies alive if you want to deal maximum damage and end the game quickly.

Sources of Power

The main objective of the game can be easily achieved through murder. Image via Abstraction Games

Managing your team’s Power economy is crucial to winning a game. There are a few sources of Power on any given map of Gigantic:

Source of Power Amount of Power Received Killing an enemy Hero 10 Killing a Young Creature 10 Killing an Adult Creature 20 Capturing a Power Orb 20

Killing enemy Heroes is mostly self-explanatory; upon defeating one, they drop 10 Power that’s added to your Guardian’s Power meter automatically. Power Orbs serve as the best way consistently get Power outside teamfights. They spawn from Power Circles—designated by letter-marked circles on the map—and grant a massive 20 Power per Orb. But, to grab them, you must stand in the Power Circle and Interact with it.

Creatures change the math a bit. You can summon a Creature to a neutral or team-affiliated Power Circle. While there, a Creature will gather Power Orbs for your team—a bit faster than Heroes are able to. The Power Orbs they gather are immediately added to your team’s meter. This makes Creatures priority targets for both teams, since they aren’t very tough and you’ll be smashing a major source of passive Power generation.

A Young Creature, or a freshly-summoned one, grants 10 Power when defeated. Adult Creatures are super-charged with Focus—the resource used for Ultimate Abilities—and are significantly more durable. They drop 20 Power on their death, but are tanky. Fighting any Creature will alert the enemy team, so be cautious and bring a group when trying to take out these Power farms.

Creatures are Worth a Lot of Power Make sure you’re summoning Creatures during Clash and Rush games. Young Creatures are free and generate Power for your whole team. They also act as alarms for when enemies are trying to steal points on the map.

You can see where a team is getting their Power from by looking at the small icons in the yellow bars beneath a Guardian’s healthbar—Skulls indicate kills and spiked stars indicate Power Orbs. Keep an eye on these icons as you play, since they might be indicative of losing teamfights or better farming strategies.

Do Rush and Clash have different win conditions?

Gigantic only has two modes, and you’re doing the same thing in both of them. Image via Abstraction Games

No, Clash and Rush share the same win condition in Gigantic: Rampage Edition. In a Clash or Rush game, your goal is to get Power and kill the enemy Guardian during vulnerable periods. The only difference between these modes is that Rush starts with Heroes having their abilities unlocked, and you can swap between Heroes, so Creatures and Guardians might be in danger a lot faster.