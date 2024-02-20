All Gigantic: Rampage Edition playable characters

Gigantic: Rampage Edition, the definitive version of Motiga’s MOBA hero shooter from 2017, is here and it’s just as chock-full of playable characters as ever.

Gearbox’s team-based title offers players a diverse roster of 25 heroes you can get your hands on, including 23 returning characters from the original Gigantic. Here are all the new and returning characters in Gigantic: Rampage Edition.

New heroes in Gigantic: Rampage Edition

ROLAND, The Determined Survivor

Roland shooting HK-206 in Gigantic: Rampage Edition. Image via Gearbox Publishing

Roland makes a resilient debut in Gigantic: Rampage Edition after initially being one of the few hero prototypes that didn’t make it into the game before its final update in 2018. Despite this setback, Roland has now joined the diverse roster.

Originally introduced in the title’s announcement trailer and available to play from the pre-alpha phase onward, Roland had glimpses of the spotlight but never fully made it—until now.

KAJIR, The Agile Fighter

Introducing the feline Kajir in Gigantic: Rampage Edition. Image via Gearbox Publishing

Similarly, Kajir, the agile fighter, finally steps into the spotlight as one of the new heroes in Gigantic: Rampage Edition after being frequently mentioned and even the subject of leaks in 2018. Originally teased and discussed multiple times, Kajir’s presence was a topic of speculation and excitement at the time. Now, as a full-fledged hero, Kajir brings speed and agility to any team as well as eager anticipation for finally seeing him in action.

Returning heroes in Gigantic: Rampage Edition

Heroes of Gigantic pose before battle. Image via Motiga

In Gigantic: Rampage Edition, many of the heroes you’ll encounter are familiar faces the diehard Gigantic community already knows very well.

Aisling, The Brave Fighter

Aisling and her father Sir Cador in Gigantic. Image via Motiga

Aisling takes up her father’s sword and summons his spirit to aid her in battle. She’s a summoner focused on utility who can also use melee attacks, although her kit primarily focuses on using Sir Cador’s (her father) spirit to fight.

Beckett, The Tactical Marksman

Beckett flying and shooting all at once in Gigantic. Image via Motiga

Beckett, an adventurer with quick reflexes and a jetpack, is a highly mobile Shooter skilled in firearms. Her ability to take the fight to the skies adds dynamism to the team—no need to choose between fight or flight when you can have both.

Charnok, The Fire Mage

Charnok enters with style to battle in Gigantic. Image via Motiga

Charnok, a dragon-like sorcerer, skillfully combines his innate ferocity with his fire-wielding. His kit focuses on offense, launching fireballs and hot flames from afar or up close.

Ezren Ghal, The Necromancer

Ezren Ghal captures souls with necromancer magic. Image via Motica

Ezren Ghal, a sorcerer who harnesses the souls of foes, is a hero whose offense can bring the enemy team to their deaths, literally. He can assume a spectral form and wield dark magic that controls the souls of enemies.

Griselma, The Wise Summoner

Griselma and her magic hands called from the Rift. Image via Motica

The experienced sorceress Griselma draws power directly from the Rift, summoning monsters to fight for her team. Her ability kit is perfectly balanced for offense and defense, giving players an extra layer of strategy when playing.

HK-206, Bucket O’ Bolts

HK.206 ready to fire his weapon on the Rift. Image via Motica

No war could take robot No. 206 down. The sturdy battle robot HK.206 comes fully loaded, bringing firepower and durability to the team thanks to his defense-focused ability kit.

Imani, The Sneaky Sniper

Imani taking aim, she won’t miss. Image via Motica

The eagle-eyed sniper Imani leads the Tahiri mercenaries with skill and leadership, and with her help, you’ll do the same in your games. Her deadly crossbow and strategic tricks make her a force to be reckoned with on any terrain.

Lord Knossos, The Offensive Powerhouse

Lord Knossos getting ready for battle with Tyto on his side. Image via Motica

If you like to play on the attack, you’ll definitely want to recruit the help of Lord Knossos, a fearless minotaur. Despite years of exile, Knossos remains a formidable offensive force thanks to his weapons and his sturdy horns.

Mozu, The Mischievous Magician

Mozu being the little mischievous goblin she is. Image via Motica

Imagine if a playful goblin became a sorceress using stolen wands to cast magic bolts. Say hi to Mozu, whose mischievous nature and deadly ability kit adds flair to the team’s magical arsenal.

Oru, The Fortune Teller

Oru playing with cards before entering the battle, then continuing to do so during battle. Image via Motica

Oru, the Eternal Seer, uses a deck of cards to reveal an enemy’s fate. His unique approach to battle and powerful offense power makes him a strong ally and an unpredictable enemy.

Pakko, The Playful Giant

Pakko and his little snowman. Image via Motica

Pakko, a young frost titan, brings joy and frosty powers to the team. With his force and ice abilities, Pakko is a playful giant who helps allies with his defense-focused abilities.

Ramsay, The Agile Fighter

Ramsay fighting a stone Cerberus head-on. Image via Motica

If you want to rely on good old-fashioned violence, Ramsey is for you. His ability kit combines acrobatics with an unusual blade and poison.

Rutger, The Stone Warden

Rutger using his power to shape the earth to fight his enemies. Image via Motica

Rutger, a sworn protector of the land, uses the power of earth bending to make his enemies crumble to dust. With both health and shields, Rutger provides a rock-solid defense.

T-MAT, The Long Range Artillery

T-MAT gets ready to shut down whoever stands in their path. Image via Motica

A lost sentient machine, T-MAT boasts an arsenal of abilities heavily focused on offense. As a long-range artillery specialist, T-MAT brings firepower from a distance to aid the team.

The Margrave, The Unstoppable Tank

The Margrave doesn’t have to be fighting to be menacing. Image via Motica

Also known as “The Black Knight,” The Margrave is a fearsome warrior with a stomping set of abilities and an impenetrable defense power.

Tripp, The Stealthy Assassin

Tripp Naruto-running to be faster than lightning in battle. Image via Motica.

This lightning-fast assassin is both swift and deadly, so much so that you’ll only see a Blue Bolt before going down. Tripp channels the power of lightning to become a stealthy killer capable of shocking enemies both figuratively and literally.

Tyto the Swift, The Reflexes and Finesse

Tyto takes Wu the frog head-on in a Gigantic: Rampage Edition fight. Image via Gearbox Publishing

Also known as “The Crimson Guise,” Tyto the Swift is a red-caped acrobat with a sword showcasing impressive acrobatics. With finesse and reflexes, they are a versatile and dynamic hero who will hit the enemy team before they can point at Tyto’s mouse on their shoulder.

Uncle Sven, The Chemistry and Chaos

This specimen of Uncle Sven is seen making his battle cry before bringing down chaos to his enemies. Image via Motica

Everyone has an Uncle Sven in their family. This one is a jolly old alchemist who brings an array of neat potions to aid the team in battle. With an ability kit focused on utility, Uncle Sven’s primary goal is to use his knowledge in chemistry to bring chaos—and healing waters—into battle.

Vadasi, The Divine Healer

Vadasi looks divine even when she tries to kill you. Image via Motica

Vadasi, an otherworldly being, uses life and death as tools of judgment. With divine winds and rays of light, Vadasi aids allies and damages enemies in the heat of battle.

Voden, The Trickster Archer

Voden takes aim to take down his enemies. Image via Motica

When nature is threatened, wardens arise to protect it, and Voden, one of the ancient protectors of the forests, is armed with sharp arrows and poisoned spores to defend it. He supports the team with high mobility, hidden healing spells, and ranged attacks.

Wu, The Martial Artist

Wu gets ready to beat his enemies with his martial art-trained tongue. Image via Motica

Armed with martial and spiritual lessons, Wu is a dynamic force in melee combat. His ability kit balances his dual nature between offense and defense, fists and tongue slashes.

Xenobia, The Curse and Control

Wave of Sorrow or Mark of despair? Xenobia’s enemies won’t get to dodge either. Image via Motica

Xenobia doesn’t have enemies—only victims. She’s a sorceress who feeds on dark emotions and inflicts powerful curses, controlling enemies with her dark magic and aiding her teammates with all the utility they could ask for.

Zandora, The Star Knight

Zandora poses looking stylish before crushing her enemies in battle. Image via Motica

Wielding a fearsome lance, Zandora can uplift her teammates with her auras. She brings a utility-focused ability kit and confidence only a strong tank like her could feature.