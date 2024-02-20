All Gigantic: Rampage Edition playable characters

Gigantic: Rampage Edition, the definitive version of Motiga’s MOBA hero shooter from 2017, is here and it’s just as chock-full of playable characters as ever.
Gearbox’s team-based title offers players a diverse roster of 25 heroes you can get your hands on, including 23 returning characters from the original Gigantic. Here are all the new and returning characters in Gigantic: Rampage Edition.
New heroes in Gigantic: Rampage Edition
ROLAND, The Determined Survivor
Roland makes a resilient debut in Gigantic: Rampage Edition after initially being one of the few hero prototypes that didn’t make it into the game before its final update in 2018. Despite this setback, Roland has now joined the diverse roster.
Originally introduced in the title’s announcement trailer and available to play from the pre-alpha phase onward, Roland had glimpses of the spotlight but never fully made it—until now.
KAJIR, The Agile Fighter
Similarly, Kajir, the agile fighter, finally steps into the spotlight as one of the new heroes in Gigantic: Rampage Edition after being frequently mentioned and even the subject of leaks in 2018. Originally teased and discussed multiple times, Kajir’s presence was a topic of speculation and excitement at the time. Now, as a full-fledged hero, Kajir brings speed and agility to any team as well as eager anticipation for finally seeing him in action.
Returning heroes in Gigantic: Rampage Edition
In Gigantic: Rampage Edition, many of the heroes you’ll encounter are familiar faces the diehard Gigantic community already knows very well.
Aisling, The Brave Fighter
Aisling takes up her father’s sword and summons his spirit to aid her in battle. She’s a summoner focused on utility who can also use melee attacks, although her kit primarily focuses on using Sir Cador’s (her father) spirit to fight.
Beckett, The Tactical Marksman
Beckett, an adventurer with quick reflexes and a jetpack, is a highly mobile Shooter skilled in firearms. Her ability to take the fight to the skies adds dynamism to the team—no need to choose between fight or flight when you can have both.
Charnok, The Fire Mage
Charnok, a dragon-like sorcerer, skillfully combines his innate ferocity with his fire-wielding. His kit focuses on offense, launching fireballs and hot flames from afar or up close.
Ezren Ghal, The Necromancer
Ezren Ghal, a sorcerer who harnesses the souls of foes, is a hero whose offense can bring the enemy team to their deaths, literally. He can assume a spectral form and wield dark magic that controls the souls of enemies.
Griselma, The Wise Summoner
The experienced sorceress Griselma draws power directly from the Rift, summoning monsters to fight for her team. Her ability kit is perfectly balanced for offense and defense, giving players an extra layer of strategy when playing.
HK-206, Bucket O’ Bolts
No war could take robot No. 206 down. The sturdy battle robot HK.206 comes fully loaded, bringing firepower and durability to the team thanks to his defense-focused ability kit.
Imani, The Sneaky Sniper
The eagle-eyed sniper Imani leads the Tahiri mercenaries with skill and leadership, and with her help, you’ll do the same in your games. Her deadly crossbow and strategic tricks make her a force to be reckoned with on any terrain.
Lord Knossos, The Offensive Powerhouse
If you like to play on the attack, you’ll definitely want to recruit the help of Lord Knossos, a fearless minotaur. Despite years of exile, Knossos remains a formidable offensive force thanks to his weapons and his sturdy horns.
Mozu, The Mischievous Magician
Imagine if a playful goblin became a sorceress using stolen wands to cast magic bolts. Say hi to Mozu, whose mischievous nature and deadly ability kit adds flair to the team’s magical arsenal.
Oru, The Fortune Teller
Oru, the Eternal Seer, uses a deck of cards to reveal an enemy’s fate. His unique approach to battle and powerful offense power makes him a strong ally and an unpredictable enemy.
Pakko, The Playful Giant
Pakko, a young frost titan, brings joy and frosty powers to the team. With his force and ice abilities, Pakko is a playful giant who helps allies with his defense-focused abilities.
Ramsay, The Agile Fighter
If you want to rely on good old-fashioned violence, Ramsey is for you. His ability kit combines acrobatics with an unusual blade and poison.
Rutger, The Stone Warden
Rutger, a sworn protector of the land, uses the power of earth bending to make his enemies crumble to dust. With both health and shields, Rutger provides a rock-solid defense.
T-MAT, The Long Range Artillery
A lost sentient machine, T-MAT boasts an arsenal of abilities heavily focused on offense. As a long-range artillery specialist, T-MAT brings firepower from a distance to aid the team.
The Margrave, The Unstoppable Tank
Also known as “The Black Knight,” The Margrave is a fearsome warrior with a stomping set of abilities and an impenetrable defense power.
Tripp, The Stealthy Assassin
This lightning-fast assassin is both swift and deadly, so much so that you’ll only see a Blue Bolt before going down. Tripp channels the power of lightning to become a stealthy killer capable of shocking enemies both figuratively and literally.
Tyto the Swift, The Reflexes and Finesse
Also known as “The Crimson Guise,” Tyto the Swift is a red-caped acrobat with a sword showcasing impressive acrobatics. With finesse and reflexes, they are a versatile and dynamic hero who will hit the enemy team before they can point at Tyto’s mouse on their shoulder.
Uncle Sven, The Chemistry and Chaos
Everyone has an Uncle Sven in their family. This one is a jolly old alchemist who brings an array of neat potions to aid the team in battle. With an ability kit focused on utility, Uncle Sven’s primary goal is to use his knowledge in chemistry to bring chaos—and healing waters—into battle.
Vadasi, The Divine Healer
Vadasi, an otherworldly being, uses life and death as tools of judgment. With divine winds and rays of light, Vadasi aids allies and damages enemies in the heat of battle.
Voden, The Trickster Archer
When nature is threatened, wardens arise to protect it, and Voden, one of the ancient protectors of the forests, is armed with sharp arrows and poisoned spores to defend it. He supports the team with high mobility, hidden healing spells, and ranged attacks.
Wu, The Martial Artist
Armed with martial and spiritual lessons, Wu is a dynamic force in melee combat. His ability kit balances his dual nature between offense and defense, fists and tongue slashes.
Xenobia, The Curse and Control
Xenobia doesn’t have enemies—only victims. She’s a sorceress who feeds on dark emotions and inflicts powerful curses, controlling enemies with her dark magic and aiding her teammates with all the utility they could ask for.
Zandora, The Star Knight
Wielding a fearsome lance, Zandora can uplift her teammates with her auras. She brings a utility-focused ability kit and confidence only a strong tank like her could feature.