How to watch the World of Warcraft Shadowlands 2021 season one Mythic Dungeon International

Tune in to see the best teams challenging the Shadowlands dungeons.

The World of Warcraft: Shadowlands 2021 season one Mythic Dungeon International will begin this weekend with more than 200 teams participating in the Time Trials.

There will be four regional cups running from Jan. 22 until March 14, after which the top teams will advance to the final stage for a share of the $300,000 prize pool.

Each cup will have top eight teams, which will receive points and a share of the $20,000 prize pool per cup. At the end of the four cups, the top six teams—based on total points—will advance to the Season One Global Finals where they’ll join with the top two teams from China to compete for the title of MDI Global Champion.

All of the MDI cups will be streamed on the official Blizzard YouTube channel and will be happening every other weekend, alternating with the Arena World Championship. The broadcast will start at 12pm CT on every gameday.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The games will be presented and casted by Dan “AutomaticJak” Anzenberger, Tristan “Dratnos” Killeen, Caroline “Nagurra” Forer, Peyton “Tettles” Tettleton, and Alex “Xyronic” Tatge

WoW players will be able to see professional level play during the upcoming months in both PvP and PvE. While MDI gives you a glimpse on how the best players tackle the dungeon mechanics, AWC can give you a glimpse on how to defeat other classes in a three-versus-three format. The full schedule can be found on the official WoW esports website.