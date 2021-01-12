How to watch the World of Warcraft Shadowlands 2021 season one Arena World Championship

The best teams are ready to compete for the next title.

The World of Warcraft: Shadowlands 2021 season one Arena World Championship will begin this weekend with more than 200 teams participating.

There will be four regional cups running from Jan. 15 until March 7, after which the top teams will advance to the final stage for a share of the $200,000 prize pool.

During the last couple of months, several well-known organizations have picked up teams, so fans will see plenty of familiar faces from other games making a name for themselves in WoW: Shadowlands.

All of the AWC cups will be streamed on the official Blizzard YouTube channel and will be happening every other weekend. The broadcast will start at 12pm CT on every gameday. On top of having points for the top 12 teams during every cup, teams will earn a small prize as well for a top-four placement, ranging from $600 to $5,000 per squad.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The games will be presented and casted by Gillian “Eiya” Long, Mohamed “Ziqo” Beshir, Sid “Supatease” Compston, and Elliot “Venruki” Venczel.

On top of the AWC, Blizzard will be running the MDI on alternating weekends, giving both AWC and MDI teams two weeks to prepare new strategies for the next cup. The full schedule can be found on the official WoW esports website.