Mario Strikers: Battle League, a four-vs-four soccer game featuring characters from the Mario and Nintendo universe, is officially available for Nintendo Switch owners all around the world.

The game includes the Quick Battle mode, where players can play friendlies against humans or the AI, but there is also a competitive mode called Cup Battles. These allow up to four players to face each other in a double-elimination tournament format.

The Cup Battles can also be played on normal difficulty, which is a good level for beginners. If players are looking for more of a challenge, though, they should try the Galactic Mode, which is basically the hardest difficulty possible for Cup Battles.

Galactic Mode, however, isn’t available from the get-go and players need to complete some steps to unlock it. Unlike the Bushido Gear set, though, players do not have to spend coins to unlock Galactic Mode.

How to unlock Galactic Mode in Mario Strikers: Battle League

The first step for unlocking Galactic Mode in Mario Strikers is to complete all five Cup Battles that are available: the Cannon Cup, Chain Cup, Muscle Cup, Trick Cup, and Turbo Cup. Completing these five on normal difficulty will then unlock the Championship Cup.

After the Championship Cup is available, all that players need to do is to beat it on normal difficulty. Once that is done, the Galactic Mode will be unlocked and players can try their hand at beating the AI on its hardest difficulty.

