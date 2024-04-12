Corruption, like Crimson, is an evil biome in Terraria that spreads if you don’t keep it contained.

If you don’t keep it contained, the titles and the land near the Corruption will soon take its form. Containing Corruption is crucial because it can transform a biome like snow and desert. You could lose all your NPCS if you allow Corruption to spread to your base. Since I invest a lot of time building a home, moving to a new location isn’t an option. Here’s how to stop Corruption from spreading in Terraria.

How to stop Corruption in Terraria

Corruption Biome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to stop Corruption from spreading is by making a Hellevator three to five blocks wide on both sides of the biome. If you’re unfamiliar with the concept, a Hellevator is a tunnel leading straight to Hell. While digging to Hell, I recommend taking enough rope to return to the surface. You can dig using a pickaxe or blow-up blocks with Dynamite to speed up the process.

It’s crucial to clear out Corruption before defeating the Wall of Flesh, or it will spread faster.

You can also cleanse Corruption entirely, but it’s a tedious process that involves clearing out every block touched by it. The easiest way to do this is to get the Biome Sight Potion, which makes spotting Corruption easier. To craft it, you need:

Bottled Water

Fireblossom

Blinkroot

Moonglow

Five Grass Seeds

Use a Clentaminator from the Steampunker NPC to cleanse the Corruption entirely. Steampunker will spawn after you take down at least one mechanical boss and have enough room in your house. Remember, a lot of Corruption is underground, and cleansing it just above the surface won’t do the trick.

