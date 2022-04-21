How to solve Wordle puzzles: Words that start with ‘OX’

On most days, it won’t take long to figure out the daily Wordle. The popular web-based word game developed by Josh Wardle—and now owned by The New York Times—is a quick and fun way to start the day, with players sharing their progress all over social media.

There might, however, be days in which you find yourself completely stuck. Maybe you found the first two letters, but can’t think of anything past that. This is not your fault. It tends to happen when the combination of letters is an unusual one, like OX on Wordle No. 306.

If you’re stuck and can’t think of any five-letter words that start with OX, we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of words starting with this specific two-letter combo.

Five-letter words starting with ‘OX’ to try on Wordle

OXBOW

OXEYE

OXIDE

OXIDS

OXIME

OXIMS

OXLIP

OXTER

We have tested and confirmed all above words are valid guesses on Wordle. Some of them are less likely to be the word of the day, either because they’re too uncommon or because they’re plural forms, which Wordle rarely (if ever) picks for the challenge. That should narrow down your options.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around midnight CT) to avoid losing your streak.