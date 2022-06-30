It’s been more than a decade since the last Skate game, Skate 3, was released by EA. But this July, the company will begin playtesting for the much-awaited Skate 4.

Skate 4 was first announced in 2020 during the EA Play event that year. Since then, EA has been quiet about sharing some details on the game. But in February, EA CEO Andrew Wilson pointed out some details about Skate 4, including its use of user-generated content.

“It has been at the very center of the Sims for a long time, it’s at the very center of modes like FIFA and Madden Ultimate Team,” Wilson said. “It’s at the very center at the design of Skate which will be launching soon.”

A leaked clip of Skate 4 emerged online in April, courtesy of Odysee. It was deleted from the original source, though known game industry insiders Tom Henderson and Jeff Grubb re-uploaded the clip, with Grubb calling it a video that provides the “feel” of the game. Henderson, on the other hand, called the map seen in the clip “Fun Town.”

How to sign up for the Skate 4 playtest

If you want to be a part of the Skate 4 playtest where you could potentially try out the previously mentioned user-generated content and game elements from the leaks, there are some steps you need to follow.

First, make sure you have an EA account. Once that’s done, go to the official EA playtesting website and register your account. Fill in your details, as well as your location preferences.

But there is no guarantee that you’ll be able to join the Skate 4 playtest since EA will be the one to choose who can do so. Though if you are selected, just check your email for an invite sent by the company.

The Skate 4 playtest will begin Tuesday, July 5 at 12pm CT and will run until Friday, July 8 at 7pm CT.