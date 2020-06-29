How to sign up for Hyper Scape beta access

Ubisoft is reportedly joining the battle royale world with Hyper Scape, a first-person, fast-paced shooter set in a futuristic virtual world.

Fans have already found the Prisma Dimensions website, which provides more information on the lore of the game and says it’ll be officially revealed on July 2. The website also allows players to register for a chance to gain access to the game’s open beta, which will reportedly start on July 12.

Here’s how to register for a chance to gain access to the Hyper Scape closed Beta.

Choose your platform

At the bottom of the Prisma Dimensions website, there’s a sign-up button that takes you to a Ubisoft Login page. You can sign in with your Ubisoft, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitch, or Sony account. Once you log in, you’ll have the option to add a phone number for security purposes. If you select this option, you’ll receive a six-digit code to your device that must be entered.

Verify your email

Once you’ve logged into one of the accounts, an email will be sent to the associated email address. You must open this email and verify it to complete the registration process. After this is done, a message will appear confirming your registration and another email will be sent.

Beta access

Signing up on the Prisma Dimensions website gives fans a chance to be one of the first players to experience Hyper Scape. This doesn’t guarantee your spot in the beta, however, so keep that in mind going forward.

More news about the beta and Hyper Scape itself will be revealed on July 2 and players will likely receive more information on how to secure their spot in the beta.