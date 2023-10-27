How to search for staff in Football Manager 2024

To build a successful team in Football Manager 24, you need to hire the best staff you can to help with squad practice, club tasks, and finding new players. But, to do that, you must know how to search for staff in FM24.

Knowing how to search for staff will make your life much easier when it comes to signing an assistant coach, general coach, fitness coach, goalkeeper coach, scouts, and more as you’ll be able to filter the search with the exact attributes needed.

There are two ways you can search for staff in FM24. One is through the search bar and the other is through the advanced staff search.

Search bar

The easiest way to search for staff in FM 24 is to simply type the staff’s name in the game’s search bar and click their page, as you can see below. Although this is easier, it’s not all too effective unless you already know the name of every great staff member in FM24.

This is the easiest way to look for staff. Video by Dot Esports

Advanced staff search

This second method looks complex at first, but it’s far more effective to search for staff this way, especially if you’re hiring a lot of new people for your club. Here’s how to do it.

Click the “Staff” tab in the left-hand corner. Click “Staff Search” at the top of your screen. Click the “New Search” or “Edit Search” button to use the filters that will allow you to find the best staff possible for your club. In this part, you can look up a specific staff role like an assistant coach, filter if you want employed or unemployed staff, and even set a minimal reputation.

Additionally, you can pick attributes and the game highlights the best attributes for each staff role.

Make the most out of the filters. Video by Dot Esports

If your club has a good staff for their level of competition, your players will be able to get the best practice possible, you’ll get good recommendations from the scouts, and the players will get adequate medical treatment when they’re injured.

All of these aspects combined improve your chance of having a successful journey in FM24.

