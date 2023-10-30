How to search for players in Football Manager 2024

Regardless of the club you choose in Football Manager 24, you’ll need at least a couple of new players eventually—and there’s one way to search for players in FM24 that will help you make the best decision possible.

A lot of FM24 players, especially newcomers to the in-depth football franchise, don’t know how to make the best use of the game’s many functionalities, including the detailed searching tool which allows them to use as many filters as possible during the process of finding the perfect player to sign to your squad.

Here’s how to search for players in FM24.

How to search for players in FM24

There are at least four great methods to search for players in FM24: the search bar, the advanced player search, getting reports from your scouts, and looking into the best players of a league.

Search bar

The search bar is the easiest method to search for players in FM24 because all you have to do is type a player name and the game will show their page as you can see in the video below.

This is how you use the search bar. Video by Dot Esports

Advanced search

I’ve been playing the FM series since the 2000s and for me, the best way to search for players in FM24 is to use the advanced search. What makes this method great for me is that you can add a handful of filters, including the best attributes for a specific role, to find out the exact player you’re looking for. It looks difficult at first glance, but all you have to do is follow this:

Click the “Scouting” tab in the left-hand corner. Click Players at the top of your screen and choose between Players in Range or Scouted Players from the drop-down menu. Click the New Search or Edit Search button to use the filters.

Tip: What I like to do is search for players of a determined age, their position, and the best attributes for a certain role. This way I sign a player not too old and who knows exactly how to perform in the role I need.

Filters are a must! Video by Dot Esports

Scout reports

Another great way to search for players in FM24 is to use the reports provided by your club’s scouts. The scouting team will automatically create some tasks, but you can also create specific tasks for them with a few clicks.

Click the “Scouting” tab in the left-hand corner. Click “Recruitment Focus” at the top of your screen. Click the “Create Recruitment Focus” button. In this screen, you can add some filters just like you were using the advanced searching tool.

Use your scouting team! Video by Dot Esports

Check players’ stats

The final method to search for players in FM24 is by analyzing the leagues’ statistics. Each league will show you who are the top scorers, the players with more MVPs, and so on. It doesn’t necessarily mean a player will play as well in your club as he plays in the hands of the AI, but I’ve often found players perform well despite not having the best attributes.

All you have to do is type the name of the league in the search bar, click the Player Stats button in the league overview, and go from there.

Stats matter. Video by Dot Esports

