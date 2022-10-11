Do you love a certain adorable little robot from the Disney franchise? Well, you’ll be glad to know Wall-E exists in Disney Dreamlight Valley too but isn’t the easiest character to deal with, by far.

Repairing Wall-E is an integral portion of “The Shy Little Robot” quest, the first one in a series of quests for Wall-E.

If you want to learn how you can do just that, our guide below will do just the trick.

How to repair Wall-E in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Firstly, to find Wall-E, you will need to get access to the big castle in the Plaza, the Dream Castle. Once you get access to the castle, make your way inside and open the door to the left to travel to Wall-E’s realm. Inside his realm, clear the debris until you can speak to him to initiate the quest “The Shy Little Robot.”

Once you have initiated the quest, Wall-E will task you with finding a spare track for him to replace his old one. The tracks are found in the refrigerator-turned storage boxes, which you will need a crowbar to open.

To get a crowbar, figure out where the sparkling plot of land is and dig with your shovel, after which the crowbar should appear from the ground next to you.

Now that you have the crowbar, you can begin going through all of the storage boxes and retrieve whatever you find inside, which will save you time on quests that you will have to do later on.

After a while of searching, you should find the spare track in the corner refrigerator. Bring the track along with whatever else you find inside the refrigerator so that Wall-E can repair himself. Once you’ve finished this portion of the quest, Wall-E becomes one of your friends who regularly helps you with the myriad tasks that you need to undertake all over the valley.

How to get Wall-E to join you in your village in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

All that being said, doing just that is not enough to complete the quest and get Wall-E to join you in your village. To finish the quest, you will first need to craft six Trash Cubes from the rubble you collected earlier, then give them to Wall-E.

Next, plant eight special seeds and water them. After that, speak to Scrooge McDuck in his store and trade two Garnets for a Fire Extinguisher. Then, talk to Mickey and retrieve a bouncy ball back at his house. Finally, speak to Goofy and proceed to fish in a pond to find the boot he was talking about.

With all these items obtained, head to Wall-E and hand them to him to have him excitedly join you in your village.