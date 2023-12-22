Being a party-based RPG (a genre that’s seeing unprecedented popularity), Rogue Trader has more than a few companions available to recruit. But not all of them are easily found, and a couple can be missed entirely, so here’s how to recruit all companions in Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader.

Recruiting all Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader companions

There are several recruitable companions in Rogue Trader appearing in the game’s three acts. We’ll divide them up by which part of the game they appear in, starting with the easiest and unmissable characters in the prologue. While most are easy to unlock, two of the later companions require specific dialogue options to be chosen, but don’t worry—they’re well worth the effort. Sidenote: in case your 40K hunger wasn’t satisfied by Rogue Trader, maybe check out Darktide, or the upcoming Amazon 40K TV show, spearheaded by none other than Henry Cavill.

Prologue companions

Abelard Wersarian is one of the first, and best, recruitable companions. Image via Owlcat Games

Abelard Wersarian: You meet Abelard aboard the Voidship during the game’s prologue. He’s the Seneschal of the Rogue Trader , is well suited for the role of a Tank/Fighter, and has the Warrior archetype.

You meet Abelard aboard the Voidship during the game’s prologue. He’s the , is well suited for the role of a Tank/Fighter, and has the Warrior archetype. Idira Tlass: Like Abelard, Idira is found on the Voidship in the prologue. She’s an unsanctioned psyker, meaning she hasn’t gone through the psyker approvement process. She has the Operative archetype and functions as a Support/Caster in your party.

Like Abelard, Idira is found on the Voidship in the prologue. She’s an unsanctioned psyker, meaning she hasn’t gone through the psyker approvement process. She has the Operative archetype and functions as a Support/Caster in your party. Sister Argenta: Shortly after meeting Idira, you’ll find Argenta, one of the Adepta Sororitas. She zealously believes in the Emperor of Mankind and has the Soldier archetype suited for dealing high damage to Xeno scum.

Act One recruitable companions

Pasqal Haneumann can be a formidable techno-sorcerer in Rogue Trader. Image via Owlcat Games

Pasqal Haneumann: As a Magus Explorator of the Adeptus Mechanicus , Pasqal has some serious tech-sorcery under his belt that’s perfectly suited for any party. He’s located on the Rykard Minoris world, and players can encounter him blowing stuff up while doing the main quest, after which he can be recruited. He has the Operative archetype like Idira and can deal some serious damage.

As a of the , Pasqal has some serious tech-sorcery under his belt that’s perfectly suited for any party. He’s located on the Rykard Minoris world, and players can encounter him blowing stuff up while doing the main quest, after which he can be recruited. He has the Operative archetype like Idira and can deal some serious damage. Heinrix: The main quest on Rykard Minoris leads you to the Electrodynamic Cenobium area, where you will find Heinrix, a psyker serving the Inquisition . He’s in a room located to the left side of the facility interior and has the Warrior archetype, giving him the means of becoming a capable Tank/Fighter.

The main quest on Rykard Minoris leads you to the area, where you will find Heinrix, a psyker serving the . He’s in a room located to the left side of the facility interior and has the Warrior archetype, giving him the means of becoming a capable Tank/Fighter. Cassia Orsellio: Cassia is a Navigator of the famed house of Orsellio, which in turn is of the Navis Nobilite (the Imperium’s chief navigation organization). During a quest on the Eurac V, promptly named Secrets of the Navis Nobilite, players can recruit Cassia at the very end. It doesn’t matter which Orsellio you side with, so long as you ask Cassia to become your ship’s new Navigator.

Act Two recruitable companions

Jae is a fantastic fighter companion in Rogue Trader. Image via Owlcat Games

Jae : Jae is located on Footfall , a world that becomes available in the early parts of Act Two. She’s found in the same building as the governor , and after speaking to him, Jae relocates to a bar in Northern Footfall called Shadow Quarters . In there, she offers a quest , asking the player to help her in her smuggling activities. After completing it, Jae becomes available as a companion. She has the Officer archetype and is a capable fighter, able to move and attack twice in a single turn.

: Jae is located on , a world that becomes available in the early parts of Act Two. She’s found in the same building as the , and after speaking to him, Jae relocates to a bar in called . In there, she offers a , asking the player to help her in her smuggling activities. After completing it, Jae becomes available as a companion. She has the archetype and is a capable fighter, able to move and attack twice in a single turn. Yrliet Lanaevyss: It wouldn’t be a 40K game without Space Elves (also known as Eldar). She’s located on Janus and serves the world’s governor. She becomes available after the player has a few words with him. Yrliet can be found outside of the governor’s compound and is immediately recruitable.

How to recruit Ulfar in Rogue Trader Act Three

Ulfar is a formidable Space Wolf. Image via Fandom

Seeing as Ulfar is a Space Marine, it’s no wonder the developers made it that bit harder to recruit him. Not only is he of the Adeptus Astartes, but he’s also a God damn Space Wolf, one of the most notorious chapters of the Imperium’s Space Marines. Ulfar is available to recruit in Act Three, and the player must choose specific dialogue options during the Arena Battles. Here’s how to recruit Ulfar:

Hint : before you start the conversation, make sure you have at least one monster part that you can trade. You can get them during the Arena Battles or by looting the area. Yrliet can also serve as a substitute for this, and don’t worry—she won’t die.

: before you start the conversation, make sure you have at least one monster part that you can trade. You can get them during the Arena Battles or by looting the area. Yrliet can also serve as a substitute for this, and don’t worry—she won’t die. Ulfar is imprisoned in the Anatomical Opera, which you can access after winning the first Arena Battle. You’ll need to speak to him to start the quest to free him and make him your companion. After that, move to talk with Tervantias , choosing the “I require a moment of your precious time, and I am willing to pay for it.” dialogue option.

which you can access after winning the first Arena Battle. You’ll need to speak to him to start the quest to free him and make him your companion. After that, move to talk with , choosing the “I require a moment of your precious time, and I am willing to pay for it.” dialogue option. After Tervantias accepts your payment (be it parts or Yrliet), choose the dialogue option asking you to take the Space Marine with you. Then, choose the “With him, I would definitely succeed” option, and finally, choose the option saying that losing the Space Marine won’t matter for a mind such as Tervantias’.

Tervantias will then give you a Bone Key to unlock Ulfar’s cage. There’s extra good loot in a chest next to the cage, which you shouldn’t skip on.

Ulfar is a real beast with the Soldier archetype. He’s oriented toward melee combat and dealing high damage while also being a good Tank, but the player can also shift him to a ranged focus if that suits the party better.

How to recruit Marazhai in Rogue Trader Act Three

Marazhai is a tricky companion to recruit. And even then—his survival isn’t guaranteed. Image via Owlcat Games

Marazhai is a tricky companion to recruit and is found in the Anatomical Opera in the same manner you discover Ulfar. Here’s exactly what to do, as the game seems to really want this character dead: