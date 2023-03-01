The Olympic Esports Series is “a global virtual and simulated sports competition created by the IOC and in collaboration with International Federations (IFs) and game publishers.” This year, the Olympic Esports Series will take place from March 1 to June 25 and the event’s finals will be held at Singapore’s Suntec Centre from 22 June to 25 June.

Players will have the opportunity to prove their mastery across 18 games in nine categories. Aside from archery and baseball, the Olympic Esports Series 2023 will feature games like Gran Turismo and Just Dance.

The event welcomes both professional players and amateurs and the qualifying process starts on March 1. Each game has its own qualifying process, but if you think your skill can compare to professional players, here’s how you can qualify for the Olympic Esports Series 2023.

How to qualify for the Olympic Esports 2023 Series

Qualifications for the Olympic Esports Series 2023 starts on March 1 and if you want to be one of the lucky players that will represent your favorite game in Singapore in June, you’ll first need to choose the category in which you want to compete. You are not limited to only a single category and you can freely participate in a number of categories.

Each category has its own unique requirements you need to meet before you can register. So, for example, to compete in Tic Tac Bow, you’ll need to have a mobile device with an internet connection and the Tic Tac Bow app. On the other hand, players who want to compete in WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS category will need to have PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or Nintendo Switch with the game on their console.

All available categories, as well as their qualification requirements, can be found here. Once you visit the site, scroll down to the Virtual Sports section, select the sport you want to compete in, select it, and on the site, you should find the How to Participate section. There, you’ll find the requirements and the registration form. Bear in mind not all registration forms are currently available, so you might have to sign up for the Olympics newsletter to get a notification when the registration form becomes available.