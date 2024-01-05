Fans of the Persona series aren’t going to want to waste a single minute waiting for Persona 3 Reload to download once it releases, and luckily, you can preload the game so that you don’t have to.

In this guide, I will cover exactly how to preload Persona 3 Reload for every platform and publisher that the game is available for.

Preloading Persona 3 Reload on console and PC

The upcoming remake of Persona 3 will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC. Steam is the only PC distributor listed on the game’s website, and it seems that it will not be available on Mac. Regardless of which platform you are playing on, you need to have purchased the game before you will be able to preload it.

How to preload Persona 3 Reload on Xbox

Whether you’re one the last generation Xbox One or the newer Series X/S model doesn’t matter. The steps for preloading Persona 3 Reload are the same for all Microsoft consoles.

On your Xbox console, navigate to the official store .

. Search for (and purchase if you haven’t already) Persona 3 Reload.

Press on the title, and then select the option to Pre-Install.

Following these steps will begin the download for Persona 3 Relink so that you can play as soon as the game is released. If you follow these steps and don’t see a Pre-Install option, simply check back a bit closer to the game’s release date.

How to preload Persona 3 Reload on PlayStation

Preloading Persona 3 Reload follows the same steps on PlayStation 4 and 5, and both only require your Games Library, which can be accessed directly from your console’s homepage.

From your PlayStation’s home screen, navigate to Games Library .

. Select Persona 3 Reload from your library.

From here, select the checkbox option to automatically begin preloading the game when available.

Conveniently, PlayStation doesn’t require you to check back closer to the release date to start your preload. So long as you’ve checked that automatic download option, you are all set.

Good idea, Strohl. Image via ATLUS

How to preload Persona 3 Reload on Steam

If you’re going to be playing Persona 3 Reload on your PC, Steam is your only option for preloading the game. The steps for preloading games via Steam are very simple.

Go to your Steam Library in the Steam Launcher.

in the Steam Launcher. Select Persona 3 Reload.

In the space where you normally see the Play option, a preload option will be displayed instead.

Like the Xbox Store, you won’t have the option to preload if you are checking too far in advance of the release date. Usually, preloading for Steam becomes available 48 hours before a game’s release, and you should receive a notification from Steam when the option goes live.