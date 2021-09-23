How to play with friends in Diablo 2: Resurrected

You can't play offline, but there is a way to play online together.

Diablo 2: Resurrected may not have offline multiplayer options, but you can still play with your friends using its online play features.

As long as you and your friend both have the game and are friends with one another on Battle.net, you can easily set up a play session with one another.

Diablo 2: Resurrected does not have cross-platform play options at this time. So if you’re looking to play with a friend online, you’ll need to make sure that both you and your friend are playing on the same system as one another.

After selecting your character in the main menu, you can get in the game with your friends by creating a private game. Just make sure that you’re listed as “Online” beforehand.

Once you or your friend have started a private match, that person can go to their friends list and invite the other to join the game. From there, the person being invited should be prompted to join and you can begin your play session.