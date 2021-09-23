Does Diablo 2: Resurrected have split-screen multiplayer?

Diablo 2: Resurrected was released today on just about every system you can imagine. But while you can put the game on your TV with an Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch, your multiplayer options will be limited.

The action RPG will have online multiplayer. If you’re hoping to play split-screen multiplayer with your friends at home, however, you won’t be able to.

Diablo 2: Resurrected does not have split-screen multiplayer options.

Much like the way the game originally operated, the new remake doesn’t give players the option to partake in the classic couch co-op experience many older console games give.

While you can’t play split-screen, the game does have online multiplayer options. There’s no cross-platform play at this time, though.

But the game does have cross-platform progression capabilities if you connect your Battle.net account to all of the systems you’d like to share progression through.