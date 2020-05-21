How to play Tosca in Crucible

Crucible, a new free-to-play third-person team shooter by Amazon Game Studios, is now available to download on Steam.

Tosca is one of the more mobile hunters out of Crucible’s initial lineup of characters. Though she may look small, her kit allows her to be hyper-aggressive and bamboozle enemies when they least expect it.

The mad genius comes equipped with an acidic shotgun that ensures quick close-range kills. While shotguns have a reputation of being lackluster in medium to long-range skirmishes, her teleporting ability should come in handy to close the game and even the odds.

Here’s what you need to know to be prepared when you set foot into Crucible as Tosca.

Abilities

Blink (L Shift): Blinks allows Tosca to teleport to short distances even through walls and obstacles, with a four seconds cooldown.

Electro Cloud (Q): Electro Cloud is a smoke-screen which has an AoE radius of 10 meters. It also disrupts any active detection.

X-Ray Goggles (E): Upon activation, Tosca immediately gains the ability to see through walls within a 50 meters distance.

Adhesive Alpha (Right Mouse Click): Adhesive Alpha is an explosive compound, much like a grenade, which deals damage to enemies in its radius alongside slowing them.

Essence upgrades

Level one, Smuggler’s Compartment: Increases the number of medkits Tosca starts the game with to three from one. The maximum capacity also increases to five from three.

Level one, Blink Booster: Blink distance expands to 15 meters.

Level one, Finish Them!: Melee attacks can transform up to 80 damage over time to immediate damage.

Level two, Medical Mastery: This medical upgrade increases medkit heal speed by 25 percent.

Level three, Rappi-Shot Stabilizer: The stabilizer Increases Tosca’s gun’s fire rate from 2.6 to 3.1 while decreasing its recoil by 20 percent.

Level three, Z-Ray Lenses: Z-ray lenses increase X-ray vision’s range to 65 meters and allow it to cover all directions.

Level three, Alpha Spill: Upgrades Adhesive Compound to leave a puddle of goop which slows enemies standing by 33 percent while dealing 40 damage per second.

Level four, Multi-charged Blink Vest: Number of stacked blinks increases to three from two.

Level five, Explosive Teleport: Tosca starts leaving behind an explosion after she blinks which explodes after a short delay blinding enemies for 0.25 to 1.75 seconds in a six-meter radius.

Level five, Isochronal Cloud: Electro Cloud shrinks but starts pulsing four times over a few seconds while traveling with Tosca.

General tips

Tosca’s abilities allow her to play many different roles. She can be in the frontlines of an attack or take her time to go behind the enemy lines for a sneak attack. Z-ray glasses, the essence upgrade, also allow her to play a more utilitarian role by feeding information to her team.

While the basic Electro Cloud is a great way to cover her team while taking objectives, its upgraded version can also come in handy while pushing or trying to take cover.