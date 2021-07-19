Ubisoft introduced its newest title in the Tom Clancy franchise, Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, earlier today. XDefiant will be a free-to-play first-person shooter set in a fast-paced arena environment where players will play as characters from several “factions” across other Tom Clancy games, such as The Division, Ghost Recon, and Splinter Cell.

Players will be able to completely customize their character, including their weapons, attachments, devices, traits, abilities, “ultras,” and faction. XDefiant will feature traditional, “linear” game modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Escort in a six-vs-vs setting.

Prior to the game’s official release, which has not yet been announced, there will be a closed test period beginning on Aug. 5 where players who are asked to join will get their hands on the game for the first time. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about securing a Tom Clancy’s XDefiant closed test slot for yourself.

How to play Tom Clancy’s XDefiant closed test

The first closed test begins on Aug. 5 for PC players in the U.S. and Canada, but more tests will become available soon after for other regions and platforms. Players can sign up for the closed test on either PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or PS5, but you can only select one platform to sign up for—so choose wisely.

On the XDefiant website, select which platform you want to play the closed test on and click Register. You’ll be asked to sign into or create a Ubisoft account. You can also log in with an account for Facebook, PlayStation, Xbox, or Twitch if they’re connected to a Ubisoft account. Your Ubisoft account must have a verified email attached to it, but it will give you the option right there to verify your email.

Once you’re registered, you’ll see a confirmation on the same page, saying “you will receive an e-mail with detailed instructions on how to access our next live phase if selected.” At this point, you just have to wait and see if you’re selected. If you are selected, you’ll see Tom Clancy’s XDefiant appear on your list of available games on the Ubisoft Connect client. Obviously, you’ll have to have the Ubisoft Connect client downloaded.

If selected, you can also invite up to five friends to join you in the closed test by selecting their Ubisoft Connect accounts after registering. So if you and five friends are all signed up to participate, technically only one of you needs to be selected for all of you to play.