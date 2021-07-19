Ubisoft unveils Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, a new free-to-play first-person shooter

The new game will be free to play.

Ubisoft has officially revealed the game it teased on July 18. It’s called Tom Clancy’s XDefiant and it’s a free-to-play fast-paced arena first-person shooter. Ubisoft San Francisco is the studio behind the game.

Not much is known about the game’s specifics, but the general idea has been released. Players will play as “Defiants,” characters selected from factions across the modern Tom Clancy branded games: The Division, Ghost Recon, and Splinter Cell. There will be more characters added from the Tom Clancy universe and beyond, according to the game’s website. The factions will function as different classes and each faction comes with a different “ultra,” similar to an ultimate in other games.

Welcome to the party!



Introducing Tom Clancy’s #XDefiant, a free-to-play, fast-paced arena FPS from Ubisoft San Francisco.



Visit https://t.co/nvT05LZSEE to watch the full reveal and register for a chance to play early! — PlayXDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) July 19, 2021

In addition, there will be an ever-growing arsenal of “authentic” weapons that stream into the game. In the reveal trailer, Ubisoft San Francisco claims it’s put “a lot of care” into the design of the weapons.

Testing for the game will begin on Aug. 5 with PC players from the U.S. and Canada.

There will be a variety of game modes for the six-vs-six shooter, including Domination, a Call of Duty staple featuring three flags to be captured that give teams points for holding them, and Escort, which could be similar to Overwatch‘s Escort mode.

The game will also feature “a large pool of uniquely designed maps in rotation” and the ability to customize your Defiant with new weapons and abilities on the fly.