How to play Dying Light 2 Stay Human early access

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is almost here. The game will debut on Friday, Feb. 4 on several platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X/S.

It’s the highly anticipated sequel to Dying Light, which was released by Techland in 2015. In a similar fashion to the first entry in the franchise, players will be once again be thrown into the middle of a zombie apocalypse. This time, players will take on the role of Aiden Caldwell, a member of the group known as the Pilgrims. The group serves as couriers in the apocalyptic world in which 98 percent of humanity is said to be dead.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will further explore the mechanics that made the first game such a hit, incorporating open world and survival horror elements with parkour. Parkour is key to exploring the world of Dying Light, especially since the map for the upcoming game is said to be two times bigger than the map in the first Dying Light.

The latest Techland production is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of the year, leading to many players wondering if there’s a chance to play early access.

But, sadly, the answer is a definitive no. The game comes out on Friday, and players from all around the world should already have had the opportunity to pre-load the game and download the necessary files. Below, you can check when the game goes live in your region.

We really can't wait for #DyingLight2, and we hope that neither can you! 😍To make it a little easier, we created this map that will let you know at what time the game will become available to download in your region 🗺️. Check it out, get ready, and #StayHuman! 😎 pic.twitter.com/CBFdE6NvGp — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 27, 2022

There have been, however, some reports of players already getting their hard copies of Dying Light 2 Stay Human on consoles. But most players will have to wait until the game officially launches later this week.