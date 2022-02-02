Where does Dying Light 2 Stay Human take place?

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is right around the corner. The upcoming Techland production will arrive on Friday, Feb. 4—and it’s set to premiere on PCs, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and on Nintendo Switch.

With the game being so close to making its debut on many platforms, however, gamers are eager to play it. Similar to the first entry in the franchise, which saw the light of day in 2015, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is an action role-playing survival horror video game, which features an open world in a zombie apocalypse.

The vague and intriguing open world of the first part of the Dying Light franchise was one of the highlights of the game. Thus, many players are wondering where the second entry of the series takes place.

The first production was set in Harran, a city-state in Turkey. It’s also a place where the Harran virus, which turns people into zombies in the Dying Light universe, began spreading. Dying Light 2 Stay Human also takes place in Europe, this time in a town called “The City.”

The City is said to be inspired by “Turkish and Islamic cities alike,” according to the franchise’s fandom page. It’s split into various districts, which are controlled by certain groups. Tymon Smektala, the game’s director, said the size of the City is “about double the size of all the maps from Dying Light 1 combined,” which should be “almost seven square kilometers.”

In Dying Light 2 Stay Human, players will play as Aiden Caldwell, a member of the group known as the Pilgrims, who travel the world in the form of couriers. The protagonist will enter the City to find his sister, Mia, who is crucial to unfold Aiden’s past.