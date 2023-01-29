How to parry in Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush is Tango Gameworks’ brand new rhythm-based action video game that was announced and released on Jan. 25 for Windows and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The title is a single-player experience that revolves around wannabe rockstar Chai and his team as they fight against an evil corporation with rhythm combat.

Thanks to the game’s addictive rhythmic combat system and its entertaining story, Hi-Fi Rush has been released to widespread and critical acclaim. If you’re interested in joining in on the action, or have already begun your journey but are unfamiliar with some of the title’s mechanics, here’s everything you need to know about Parrying in Hi-Fi Rush.

Parry guide for Hi-Fi Rush

Landing a Parry in Hi-Fi Rush is all about timing. To attempt a Parry you’ll need to press B on your controller or whatever you’ve set Parry to on your keyboard, which can be checked through the settings menu.

To actually land a Parry, you’ll need to time your button press to exactly when your enemy is about to hit you with an attack, also signaled by a beat of the background music, similar to your own attacks.

You’ll learn how to Parry through Hi-Fi Rush‘s own tutorial during level three: Trial by Volcanic Fire, meaning prior to this point in the game, you won’t be able to Parry opponent’s attacks. So if you’re looking for an extra way to avoid taking damage but haven’t progressed to that point in the game yet, you’ll just need to get a few more minutes in in order to unlock Parrying.

In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to Parry by timing your button press when the light blue and pink circles overlap during combat. If you manage to time it properly, you’ll successfully Parry your enemy’s attack and redirect the damage back to them.