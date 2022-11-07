How to make Teriyaki Salmon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a famous life simulation game with popular characters from the Disney universe. You can become friends with these characters, and they have numerous questlines that need to be completed. Finishing questlines gives players various rewards, and it also unlocks different activity bonuses for the characters.

Some of the activities you need to perform regularly in the game include Fishing, Mining, Crafting, Foraging, Gardening, and Cooking.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has over 160 amazing recipes, and you need to prepare some of these dishes to complete different quests.

Teriyaki Salmon is one of the recipes you need to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It is classified as an Entree. Players need to collect a few ingredients for this recipe, and for this, you must visit different biomes. Every meal is distinctive in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and players can only get the ingredients at specific biomes. To unlock these biomes you will need Dreamlight, and we recommend saving up on this currency.

Here is how to make the Teriyaki Salmon in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Teriyaki Salmon recipe

Image via Gameloft

The Teriyaki Salmon recipe is a five-star Entree in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This means players need five separate ingredients to prepare this recipe.

Not all of these ingredients are easy to come by, and it’s best to start by collecting the easier ones. You must also travel to a few different biomes for the ingredients, so make sure those areas are unlocked.

To prepare the Teriyaki Salmon, players need one piece of Salmon, one portion of Rice, one piece of Sugarcane, one piece of Soya, and one piece of Ginger. Players can purchase some of the ingredients on this list from Goofy’s Stalls at different biomes.

The list below includes all the locations you need to visit to collect these ingredients to prepare the Teriyaki Salmon recipe.

Rice: Can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall at the Glade of Trust biome. You can purchase Rice for 92 Star Coins or purchase Rice seeds for 35 Star Coins.

Ginger: This ingredient can only be found in the Forgotten Lands biome. Look for green leafy shoots growing around this biome.

Sugarcane: Can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall at the Dazzle Beach biome. You can purchase Sugarcane for 29 Star Coins or purchase Sugarcane seeds for 5 Star Coins to plant and harvest the ingredient.

Soya: This ingredient can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau biome. Soya costs around 104 Star Coins, and you can purchase Soya seeds for 60 Star Coins to harvest later.

Salmon: This fish can be caught by Fishing in different spots at the Frosted Heights and Sunlit Plateau biome.

After collecting all five ingredients, locate a Stove, and start adding all the ingredients. There is a Stove available at Remy’s restaurant, or you can purchase a Cooking Appliance from Scrooge McDuck’s Shop. Use one Coal Ore to prepare the Teriyaki Salmon recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

You can consume the Teriyaki Salmon to replenish 1,726 Energy. You can also gift this meal to a companion to improve Friendship Levels with that character.

Players can even sell this meal at Goofy’s Stall for 637 Star Coins.