How to make more money in Chillquarium

Chillquarium may be focused around creating a zenned out and peaceful atmosphere, but even the most relaxing lifestyles still require money. There are a few different ways that you can earn more more in this game.

Strictly speaking, you don’t need to do anything to make money in Chillquarium. In fact, there’s not even a hard requirement to earn money. This is an “idle game,” which means that you can just open the game and walk away if you so choose. With that said, there are a few different ways that you can increase your profitability by taking a more active approach. This guide will list all the different ways you can earn more money in Chillquarium.

How to earn money in Chillquarium

You start with $50 in Chillquarium, but the brief and simple tutorial makes you spend that money immediately. After buying five packs of fish, you’re left penniless. Because the tutorial is so brief, you may be uncertain of how you’re supposed to line your pockets back up. There are two main ways to do this.

Raise fish

All of your fish will start out as babies, and baby fish don’t earn any money. However, each and every fish in this game has a timer that counts down until it reaches adulthood. Once a fish has reached adulthood, you will passively make money by keeping it in your aquarium. Just like in real life, having a pet fish is a solid way to generate income.

If you click on the Tank icon on the top right corner of your screen, you will be shown a menu which states the total amount of money you’re passively earning, and you can change the unit of time to track per day, hour, minute, or even second. From this same menu, you are able to sell fish, which is the other way to make money in Chillquarium.

It’s not you, it’s me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sell fish

All adult fish earn you passive income in Chillquarium, but that doesn’t mean you have to or even should keep them around forever. You can sell an adult fish to earn quick cash if you don’t want to wait the hours or even days to passively raise the amount you need. Baby fish can be sold as well, but selling a fish before it reaches adulthood is usually not worth it, as they’re worth significantly less money when they’re still babies.

Which method is better?

There isn’t really a right or wrong answer here, but if you want to fully optimize your cash-flow, you will need a combination of passive income and income from fish sales. Your goal should be to constantly increase the average rarity of your adult fish. Generally speaking, it’s a good idea to sell common fish as soon as they reach adulthood so that you can buy more eggs to run your odds at getting rarer babies. Once most of your fish have reached a higher rarity, repeat this same process of selling adults to increase your average rarity.