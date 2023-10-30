Medical Brew in Ark: Survival Ascended may seem complicated to make, but it’s actually quite easy to prepare. All you have to do is collect simple ingredients, put them into a Cooking Pot or Industrial Cooker, and let them cook for a small time.

What ingredients are needed to make Medical Brew in Ark: Survival Ascended?

In Ark: Survival Ascended, to make Medical Brew, start by gathering the required ingredients.

First, collect 20 Tintoberries from plants in open grasslands.

from plants in open grasslands. Next, create two Narcotics by combining five Narcoberries or Ascerbic Mushrooms with one Spoiled Meat in a Mortar and Pestle, Chemistry Bench, Handmill, or Equus Saddle.

by combining five Narcoberries or Ascerbic Mushrooms with one Spoiled Meat in a Mortar and Pestle, Chemistry Bench, Handmill, or Equus Saddle. Finally, for Water, stand in a body of water or in the rain with a Canteen or Water Jar to fill it.

How to make Medical Brew in Ark: Survival Ascended

Once you’ve got all of the ingredients, head to the nearest Cooking Pot or Industrial Cooker, make sure it’s connected to a water source and has a fire, and toss them in.

Cooking Medical Brew takes about 30 seconds in a Cooking Pot, but only two and a half seconds in an Industrial Cooker. It’s more efficient to use an Industrial Cooker, if you have one.

What does a Medical Brew do in Ark: Survival Ascended?

Medical Brew restores 40 health over five seconds when used. It’s very useful and can be a lifesaver in tough situations. However, keep in mind that, like other consumables, has a spoilage time. It stays good for two hours in your inventory, eight hours on a tamed dinosaur, 20 hours in a Preserving Bin, and can last up to eight days in a Refrigerator.

