Medical Brew in Ark: Survival Ascended may seem complicated to make, but it’s actually quite easy to prepare. All you have to do is collect simple ingredients, put them into a Cooking Pot or Industrial Cooker, and let them cook for a small time.
What ingredients are needed to make Medical Brew in Ark: Survival Ascended?
In Ark: Survival Ascended, to make Medical Brew, start by gathering the required ingredients.
- First, collect 20 Tintoberries from plants in open grasslands.
- Next, create two Narcotics by combining five Narcoberries or Ascerbic Mushrooms with one Spoiled Meat in a Mortar and Pestle, Chemistry Bench, Handmill, or Equus Saddle.
- Finally, for Water, stand in a body of water or in the rain with a Canteen or Water Jar to fill it.
How to make Medical Brew in Ark: Survival Ascended
Once you’ve got all of the ingredients, head to the nearest Cooking Pot or Industrial Cooker, make sure it’s connected to a water source and has a fire, and toss them in.
Cooking Medical Brew takes about 30 seconds in a Cooking Pot, but only two and a half seconds in an Industrial Cooker. It’s more efficient to use an Industrial Cooker, if you have one.
What does a Medical Brew do in Ark: Survival Ascended?
Medical Brew restores 40 health over five seconds when used. It’s very useful and can be a lifesaver in tough situations. However, keep in mind that, like other consumables, has a spoilage time. It stays good for two hours in your inventory, eight hours on a tamed dinosaur, 20 hours in a Preserving Bin, and can last up to eight days in a Refrigerator.