How to make Church in Infinite Craft

Building a holy house.
Published: Feb 21, 2024 11:41 pm
The recipe for Church in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As well as being able to make religions like Christianity and Islam and religious figures like God in Infinite Craft, you can also create various religious places of worship.

Church is one of these craftable places, and it isn’t too difficult to create. With this in mind, let’s take a look at how to craft Church in Infinite Craft.

How to craft Church in Infinite Craft

The recipe for Church

The recipe for Church in Infinite Craft
Combine a Temple with Earth to get a Church. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To create a Church, you need Earth and Temple. Earth is one of the four elements you begin Infinite Craft with, so that’s easy. Temple, however, is a little more complex. That said, compared to other craftables, it doesn’t take too long.

The recipe for Temple

A screenshot of the recipe for Temple in Infinite Craft
Crafting a Temple is relatively straightforward. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Start by putting Wind and Fire together. This will make Smoke, which you will need soon, so keep it close. Next, combine the other two starting elements—Water and Earth— to create a Plant. Merge the Plant with the Smoke; you just made to create Incense. Use Smoke again, but this time pair it with the Incense to create Prayer. Make two of the Prayer items and and then put them together, and you will have your Temple.

Here is a breakdown of the recipe to simplify the process. 

  • Wind and Fire= Smoke
  • Water and Earth= Plant 
  • Smoke and Plant= Incense
  • Smoke and Incense= Prayer
  • Prayer and Prayer= Temple

Crafting Church in Infinite Craft

All that is left to do is merge Temple with Earth, and you will have a Church. If you are thinking of crafting Jesus next, you will need the Church as a main ingredient, but it can also be useful to have to hand to create other items too.

That’s all you need to know about crafting Church in Infinite Craft. Now get out there and play with other combos—there are easily thousands of possibilities.

Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.