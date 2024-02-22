How to make Church in Infinite Craft

As well as being able to make religions like Christianity and Islam and religious figures like God in Infinite Craft, you can also create various religious places of worship.

Church is one of these craftable places, and it isn’t too difficult to create. With this in mind, let’s take a look at how to craft Church in Infinite Craft.

How to craft Church in Infinite Craft

The recipe for Church

Combine a Temple with Earth to get a Church. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To create a Church, you need Earth and Temple. Earth is one of the four elements you begin Infinite Craft with, so that’s easy. Temple, however, is a little more complex. That said, compared to other craftables, it doesn’t take too long.

The recipe for Temple

Crafting a Temple is relatively straightforward. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Start by putting Wind and Fire together. This will make Smoke, which you will need soon, so keep it close. Next, combine the other two starting elements—Water and Earth— to create a Plant. Merge the Plant with the Smoke; you just made to create Incense. Use Smoke again, but this time pair it with the Incense to create Prayer. Make two of the Prayer items and and then put them together, and you will have your Temple.

Here is a breakdown of the recipe to simplify the process.

Wind and Fire= Smoke

Water and Earth= Plant

Smoke and Plant= Incense

Smoke and Incense= Prayer

Prayer and Prayer= Temple

Crafting Church in Infinite Craft

All that is left to do is merge Temple with Earth, and you will have a Church. If you are thinking of crafting Jesus next, you will need the Church as a main ingredient, but it can also be useful to have to hand to create other items too.

That’s all you need to know about crafting Church in Infinite Craft. Now get out there and play with other combos—there are easily thousands of possibilities.