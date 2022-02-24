How to level up your character in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has perfected the FromSoftware formula in a lot of ways while keeping the same core concepts and memorable ways to accomplish tasks from previous games. Leveling up is one of these things that longtime fans will know but has also been given a fresh new spin.

In Elden Ring, you can level your character up at any time by visiting one of many different locations around the map. You’ll quickly find the first of these and as you explore more will become available.

If you’re just getting started in Elden Ring and looking to bolster your strength then you’ll want to know the best process to level up.

How to level up your character

Leveling up in Elden Ring is extremely simple and easy to do. All you’ll need to do is visit a Site of Grace.

From here, open the menu and you’ll see “Level Up” as your second option. Select it and you can now exchange Runes for levels into each of your stats. As you level up higher the rune cost does get greater.

You can earn runes by taking out enemies and finding different consumable items in the game’s open world.

Before you have the ability to level up, you’ll need to venture a short way through the lands between. Once you head up the elevator and step out to your first Site of Grace, you’ll want to continue following its guidance until you reach “The First Steps,” a location outside a massive gate.

Once you reach this location and interact with the Site of Grace, you’ll be met by a friendly NPC who will offer you aid as you venture through the game, providing you the ability to level up your stats.