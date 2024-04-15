How to level up Tailoring fast in Project Zomboid

Project Zomboid will have you leveling up several skills to survive the approaching zombie hordes. One of the more underappreciated skills is Tailoring, useful in situations when it comes to defense and survival.

Tailoring skill in Project Zomboid explained

The Tailoring skill in Project Zomboid allows you to turn simple clothes into protective armor, the likes of which most zombies cannot breach through. Unlike more commonly picked-up skills like Electrical and Mechanics, Tailoring is considered by many as an optional skill at best. This is because sometimes the skill doesn’t necessarily scale as well as others.

Additionally, not many traits improve Tailoring as much as you would think. But there is no better skill to have when it comes to patching up holes in clothes and padding them enough to survive zombie bites. With a good enough defense, you should be able to counterattack stronger zombies and keep yourself alive.

Now that you know the strengths of Tailoring, you will need to know how to quickly level up the skill to get the most out of it before you meet your inevitable end.

How to level up Tailoring quickly in Project Zomboid

Thankfully, Tailoring is one of the easier skills to level up in Project Zomboid. The primary way to level up Tailoring, as is with most skills, is by using the appropriate skill books. There are five Tailoring books, and you can maximize your experience gain by reading all of them.

Every skill book read increases your experience multiplier whenever you perform any tasks needed to increase your Tailoring skill. These are the multiplier increases for each book read.

Tailoring Vol. One: 3x multiplier

Tailoring Vol. Two: 5x multiplier

Tailoring Vol. Three: 8x multiplier

Tailoring Vol. Four: 12x multiplier

Tailoring Vol. Five: 16x multiplier

Next, you will need to know how to start Tailoring. To begin the activity, right-click the clothing you need and click the “Inspect” option to check its condition. This is where you can choose what to do with the piece of clothing, whether you would rather dismantle or pad it further.

The simplest way to do this would be to find old clothes and rip them to get Thread. Doing so will gradually increase your Tailoring level. The second way would be to go the other way and patch holes in clothes, which increases the experience gained even further.

The best way to do this is by finding ripped sheets to patch holes or pad clothes. It would be best to save the rarer fabrics for later when you need to level up the last couple of levels of Tailoring. Ripped sheets are also easier to find, allowing you to go through as many of them as you need on a trial-and-error basis to identify which clothes are best for your character.

