Trombone Champ is a wildly popular and hilarious trombone-based rhythm game developed by Holy Wow Studios. Trombone Champ has its own listing of songs already built into the game, regularly adding new content in batches. Though the music in this rhythm game ranges from national anthems to Mozart classics, fans have developed their own catalog of music that players can download.

Aspiring trombone players with Trombone Champ can add custom songs with an extension called BepInEx. With this extension, players can begin the process of downloading custom songs and adding it to their Trombone Champ catalog. Though a fairly straightforward process, the process of adding new songs does require players to traverse their files.

If you are looking to expand your musical horizons in Trombone Champ but do not know how, look no further. This is everything you need to know to add custom songs in Trombone Champ.

How to install custom songs in Trombone Champ

Using the extension BepInEx, players can download custom songs of any type. After downloading your chosen songs, players will need to visit their Steam Library, click on Trombone Champ and Browse Local Files. Once in the local files for Trombone Champ, players can insert the files they have already downloaded.

Once the custom songs have been moved into Trombone Champ’s folder, players will have to download TrombLoader to another folder dubbed TromboneChamp/BepInEx/plugins. Ensure that you save the file, then restart Trombone Champ by opening and closing the game. Tread back to the BepInEx folder and you will see a new Custom Songs folder that can be filled with custom music.

Currently, Trombone Champ has no way of adding custom songs to the game through any direct method, leaving players with only this method for now.

Best custom songs in Trombone Champ

Once you have completed the necessary steps to download custom songs in Trombone Champ, you have seemingly endless songs for select from. Though few of these songs actually have trombones in them originally, Trombone Champ’s renditions of these classics are hard to beat. Below are just some of the best custom songs that we’ve found.