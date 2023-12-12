How to get your PlayStation Wrap-Up for 2023

This was my warning to touch more grass.

As the holiday season rolls around every year, so do annual wrap-ups. Music fans flock to social media and share their Spotify Wrapped, while gamers have their own ways of showcasing their dedication, like the PlayStation Wrap-Up.

The Marvel Snap Battle Recap, for example, gives players a rundown on essential statistics from the previous season, while the Twitch recap highlights all of the time you spent watching or hosting streams this past year.

Sony offers a similar service, giving PS4 and PS5 users a look back at all they accomplished this past year. With heavy hitters like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Spider-Man 2 landing on shelves in 2023, PlayStation users had plenty to sink their teeth into. That said, here’s how to get your PS Wrap-Up and see how much time you spent enjoying your console—and which games you loved most.

How to view your PlayStation Wrap-Up for 2023

It’s easy to tell I’m a soccer fan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Accessing your PlayStation Wrap-Up is relatively simple. The only information you’ll need is your PS Sign-In ID (email address) and password.

Visit the PlayStation Wrap-Up website. Sign in with your PS email address and password. Discover your total hours, games played, etc.

The PS Wrap-Up displays personalized information curated to your preferred gaming habits. First, you’ll see the total number of games played, followed by your top five most-played games of 2023.

Next, PlayStation Wrap-Up shares your style and gives a month-by-month recap of your year in gaming. Finally, it shares new game recommendations, total hours played, and trophies earned.

Last year, the Wrap-Up shared global hours for the top PlayStation games, but we didn’t get a look at those statistics this time around.