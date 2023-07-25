How to get The Chimney purple item in Remnant 2

Some dungeons can be cleared by fighting strong enemies in Remnant 2, but others require puzzle-solving. The Chimney is one of them.

When you move the lever in front of the Lightning crystal, you’ll only have a limited time to complete the dungeon’s puzzle, which means you can fail several times before being able to complete it on time.

There’s also a chance you might miss one of the rewards you came for initially, such as the purple item that will be dropped once the Chimney puzzle is solved.

Here’s how to get the Chimney purple item—otherwise known as Downward Spiral Amulet—in Remnant 2.

Where to get the purple item of Chimney Dungeon in Remnant 2

To get the purple item from the Chimney Dungeon in Remnant 2, you’ll first have to clear it. To do so, activate the lever and go down the stairs. Head left and follow the path until you reach a Heart Seed, resembling a lightning crystal, and destroy the cores underneath it.

You’ll be required to do the same thing for another Heart Seed located on the lower level. You’ll then be able to take the Heart Seed.

Once you’ve cleared the Chimney dungeon, you’ll be able to collect the purple item, which is a Downward Spiral Amulet. But don’t leave the area as soon as it’s cleared because you’ll have to trace your steps to find the purple item.

The purple item’s location will be notified on your game’s map through a purple icon. You’ll have to step on the bridge nearby and look at the map’s indicated direction to see an orange glow where the item is.

You’ll then have to shoot an explosive Root pod to free the purple item and add it to your inventory. The item will grant you an Attack Speed bonus and increased Ranged and Melee damage based on missing HP.

