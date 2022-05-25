Stone Brick is an important material in V Rising that is required to progress the questline and transform your castle from a wooden fort into a legitimate fortress. Understanding how to get Stone Brick in V Rising is crucial since you won’t be able to craft Reinforced Walls or Stone Floors without it.

The best way to get Stone Brick is with a Grinder. This production item can be created with eight Planks, four Copper Ingots, and four Whetstones. Planks can be made with a Sawmill, and Copper Ingots can be smelted from Copper Ore in a Furnace. These items take a bit of work to build, so don’t expect immediate access to a Grinder.

Screengrab via Stunlock Studios

Whetstones are arguably the most challenging recipe item to find since you need to collect them from defeated enemies. One of the best places to find Whetstones is the Bandit Armory since they spawn in chests and other destroyable items. Enemies also drop them, so always make sure to grab their loot.

The Bandits in these raidable areas are level 20 and above, so make sure you are well armed and well protected before attacking. Remember, the Grinder is designed to be unlocked after a few hours of gameplay, so don’t try to rush the process.

Once you have a Grinder, you can place 12 Stones in it to make one Stone Brick. You’re going to need a lot of Stone Brick for a fully protected castle, so make sure to accumulate as much stone as possible to avoid a tedious grind. But once you have a roof over your head and a beautiful stone floor, you can sit back and enjoy the fruits of your labor.

The Grinder also produces Stone Dust, which can be used to craft Whetstones in the furnace. Having multiple Grinders isn’t a bad idea since it can significantly increase your Stone Brick output, so make sure you don’t overlook the Stone Dust.