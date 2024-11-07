Planet Coaster 2 has arrived with a splash and some of the best items in the game are locked behind Research Points. Fear not, though: We’ve got a full breakdown on how to earn them and what you can grab.
Research Points are required to unlock more rides and attractions for your visitors to enjoy in Planet Coaster 2, so it certainly helps to have a large supply saved up. If you want to know how to get them and where to spend them, we’ve got all the details you need.
Table of contents
How to get Research Points in Planet Coaster 2
The only way to earn Research Points is by opening Workshops in your parks. After opening a Workshop, a Mechanic is automatically placed inside the building and will passively generate Research Points while you maintain your park—so you don’t need to worry about checking back.
To place a Workshop, open the Facilities tab, find the Workshop, and place it down. You can either use a prefab Workshop, an empty shell that you can customize with scenery, or download a design created by other players from the Frontier Workshop. Bear in mind the cost, as Workshops cost $426 but any additional Scenery will deplete more of your budget.
You can increase the amount of Research Points to earn passively by placing down more Workshops in your park, though each one has an additional cost due to the price of hiring a Mechanic to operate the building.
How to use Research Points in Planet Coaster 2
Research Points are extremely valuable in Planet Coaster 2 since they’re used to unlock new rides and attractions. In Career Mode, Research options are restricted based on the current chapter you are playing but anything research is shared across all levels.
When all items within a particular chapter are researched, a repeatable node is unlocked that you can spend Research Points on to gain unique benefits. To unlock every ride, complete the main Campaign. However, the restrictions will not apply in Sandbox mode.
We’ve got a table below showing all of the available Research items, the Chapter they are tied to, their category, and the amount of Research Points they cost.
All available Research items in Planet Coaster
|Category
|Chapter
|Name
|Research Points Cost
|Coasters
|Prologue
|Chain Lift Coasters
|7200
|Coasters
|Prologue
|Wooden Coasters
|4800
|Coasters
|Prologue
|Water Coasters
|4800
|Tracked Rides
|Prologue
|Power Tracked Rides
|4800
|Flat Rides
|Prologue
|Special Flat Ride
|2400
|Flat Rides
|Prologue
|Tower Flat Rides
|4800
|Coasters
|Chapter 1
|Chain Lift Coasters II
|8300
|Coasters
|Chapter 1
|Alternate Lift Coasters
|8300
|Coasters
|Chapter 1
|Suspended Coasters
|5500
|Coasters
|Chapter 1
|Launched Coasters
|5500
|Coasters
|Chapter 1
|Wooden Coasters II
|6300
|Coasters
|Chapter 1
|Water Coasters II
|9400
|Power
|Chapter 1
|Solar Panel Small
|2800
|Transport
|Chapter 1
|Single-Decker Bus
|2800
|Transport
|Chapter 1
|Cable Car
|2800
|Flat Rides
|Chapter 1
|Wheel Flate Rides
|5500
|Flat Rides
|Chapter 1
|Spinning Flat Rides
|8300
|Flumes
|Chapter 1
|Flumes I
|7200
|Coasters
|Chapter 2
|Wooden Coasters II
|6300
|Coasters
|Chapter 2
|Water Coasters II
|9400
|Coasters
|Chapter 2
|Launched Coasters II
|6300
|Coasters
|Chapter 2
|Wing Coasters
|9400
|Coasters
|Chapter 2
|Special Coasters
|9400
|Water
|Chapter 2
|Underground Well
|3100
|Transport
|Chapter 2
|Steam Boat
|3100
|Flat Rides
|Chapter 2
|Swinging Flat Rides II
|6300
|Flat Rides
|Chapter 2
|Spinning Flat Rides
|9400
|Flumes
|Chapter 2
|Flumes II
|12400
|Coasters
|Chapter 3
|Chain Lift Coasters III
|7200
|Coasters
|Chapter 3
|Suspended Coasters II
|10800
|Coasters
|Chapter 3
|Alternate Lift Coasters II
|7200
|Coasters
|Chapter 3
|Launched Coasters III
|10800
|Tracked Rides
|Chapter 3
|Water Tracked Rides
|7200
|Water
|Chapter 3
|Water Tower
|3100
|Power
|Chapter 3
|Solar Panel Large
|3600
|Transport
|Chapter 3
|Steam Train Railroad
|3600
|Flat Rides
|Chapter 3
|Wheel Flat Rides II
|7200
|Flat Rides
|Chapter 3
|Tower Flat Rides II
|7200
|Coasters
|Chapter 4
|Chain Lift Coasters IV
|12400
|Coasters
|Chapter 4
|Alternate Lift Coasters III
|8300
|Coasters
|Chapter 4
|Special Coasters II
|12400
|Tracked Rides
|Chapter 4
|Special Tracked Rides
|8300
|Transport
|Chapter 4
|Monorail
|4100
|Flat Rides
|Chapter 4
|Spinning Flat Rides III
|12400
|Flat Rides
|Chapter 4
|Swinging Flat Rides III
|12400
|Flat Rides
|Chapter 4
|Spinning Flat Rides IV
|12400
|Flat Rides
|Chapter 4
|Swinging Flat Rides IV
|12400
Published: Nov 7, 2024 09:39 am