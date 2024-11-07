Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A waterpark overview in a screenshot from Planet Coaster 2.
Image via Frontier Games
Category:
General

How to get Research Points in Planet Coaster 2

Research Points are a valuable currency in Planet Coaster 2, so don't waste them!
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Nov 7, 2024 09:39 am

Planet Coaster 2 has arrived with a splash and some of the best items in the game are locked behind Research Points. Fear not, though: We’ve got a full breakdown on how to earn them and what you can grab.

Recommended Videos

Research Points are required to unlock more rides and attractions for your visitors to enjoy in Planet Coaster 2, so it certainly helps to have a large supply saved up. If you want to know how to get them and where to spend them, we’ve got all the details you need.

Table of contents

How to get Research Points in Planet Coaster 2

A workshop in Planet Coaster 2 beside a path packed with guests.
Work, work, work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to earn Research Points is by opening Workshops in your parks. After opening a Workshop, a Mechanic is automatically placed inside the building and will passively generate Research Points while you maintain your park—so you don’t need to worry about checking back.

To place a Workshop, open the Facilities tab, find the Workshop, and place it down. You can either use a prefab Workshop, an empty shell that you can customize with scenery, or download a design created by other players from the Frontier Workshop. Bear in mind the cost, as Workshops cost $426 but any additional Scenery will deplete more of your budget.

You can increase the amount of Research Points to earn passively by placing down more Workshops in your park, though each one has an additional cost due to the price of hiring a Mechanic to operate the building.

How to use Research Points in Planet Coaster 2

An overview of the Research tab in Planet Coaster 2.
Spend wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Research Points are extremely valuable in Planet Coaster 2 since they’re used to unlock new rides and attractions. In Career Mode, Research options are restricted based on the current chapter you are playing but anything research is shared across all levels.

When all items within a particular chapter are researched, a repeatable node is unlocked that you can spend Research Points on to gain unique benefits. To unlock every ride, complete the main Campaign. However, the restrictions will not apply in Sandbox mode.

We’ve got a table below showing all of the available Research items, the Chapter they are tied to, their category, and the amount of Research Points they cost.

All available Research items in Planet Coaster

CategoryChapterNameResearch Points Cost
CoastersPrologueChain Lift Coasters7200
CoastersPrologueWooden Coasters4800
CoastersPrologueWater Coasters4800
Tracked RidesProloguePower Tracked Rides4800
Flat RidesPrologueSpecial Flat Ride2400
Flat RidesPrologueTower Flat Rides4800
CoastersChapter 1Chain Lift Coasters II8300
CoastersChapter 1Alternate Lift Coasters8300
CoastersChapter 1Suspended Coasters5500
CoastersChapter 1Launched Coasters5500
CoastersChapter 1Wooden Coasters II6300
CoastersChapter 1Water Coasters II9400
PowerChapter 1Solar Panel Small2800
TransportChapter 1Single-Decker Bus2800
TransportChapter 1Cable Car2800
Flat RidesChapter 1Wheel Flate Rides5500
Flat RidesChapter 1Spinning Flat Rides8300
FlumesChapter 1Flumes I7200
CoastersChapter 2Wooden Coasters II6300
CoastersChapter 2Water Coasters II9400
CoastersChapter 2Launched Coasters II6300
CoastersChapter 2Wing Coasters9400
CoastersChapter 2Special Coasters9400
WaterChapter 2Underground Well3100
TransportChapter 2Steam Boat3100
Flat RidesChapter 2Swinging Flat Rides II6300
Flat RidesChapter 2Spinning Flat Rides9400
FlumesChapter 2Flumes II12400
CoastersChapter 3Chain Lift Coasters III7200
CoastersChapter 3Suspended Coasters II10800
CoastersChapter 3Alternate Lift Coasters II7200
CoastersChapter 3Launched Coasters III10800
Tracked RidesChapter 3Water Tracked Rides7200
WaterChapter 3Water Tower3100
PowerChapter 3Solar Panel Large3600
TransportChapter 3Steam Train Railroad3600
Flat RidesChapter 3Wheel Flat Rides II7200
Flat RidesChapter 3Tower Flat Rides II7200
CoastersChapter 4Chain Lift Coasters IV12400
CoastersChapter 4Alternate Lift Coasters III8300
CoastersChapter 4Special Coasters II12400
Tracked RidesChapter 4Special Tracked Rides8300
TransportChapter 4Monorail4100
Flat RidesChapter 4Spinning Flat Rides III12400
Flat RidesChapter 4Swinging Flat Rides III12400
Flat RidesChapter 4Spinning Flat Rides IV12400
Flat RidesChapter 4Swinging Flat Rides IV12400
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv