Planet Coaster 2 has arrived with a splash and some of the best items in the game are locked behind Research Points. Fear not, though: We’ve got a full breakdown on how to earn them and what you can grab.

Research Points are required to unlock more rides and attractions for your visitors to enjoy in Planet Coaster 2, so it certainly helps to have a large supply saved up. If you want to know how to get them and where to spend them, we’ve got all the details you need.

How to get Research Points in Planet Coaster 2

Work, work, work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to earn Research Points is by opening Workshops in your parks. After opening a Workshop, a Mechanic is automatically placed inside the building and will passively generate Research Points while you maintain your park—so you don’t need to worry about checking back.

To place a Workshop, open the Facilities tab, find the Workshop, and place it down. You can either use a prefab Workshop, an empty shell that you can customize with scenery, or download a design created by other players from the Frontier Workshop. Bear in mind the cost, as Workshops cost $426 but any additional Scenery will deplete more of your budget.

You can increase the amount of Research Points to earn passively by placing down more Workshops in your park, though each one has an additional cost due to the price of hiring a Mechanic to operate the building.

How to use Research Points in Planet Coaster 2

Spend wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Research Points are extremely valuable in Planet Coaster 2 since they’re used to unlock new rides and attractions. In Career Mode, Research options are restricted based on the current chapter you are playing but anything research is shared across all levels.

When all items within a particular chapter are researched, a repeatable node is unlocked that you can spend Research Points on to gain unique benefits. To unlock every ride, complete the main Campaign. However, the restrictions will not apply in Sandbox mode.

We’ve got a table below showing all of the available Research items, the Chapter they are tied to, their category, and the amount of Research Points they cost.

All available Research items in Planet Coaster

Category Chapter Name Research Points Cost Coasters Prologue Chain Lift Coasters 7200 Coasters Prologue Wooden Coasters 4800 Coasters Prologue Water Coasters 4800 Tracked Rides Prologue Power Tracked Rides 4800 Flat Rides Prologue Special Flat Ride 2400 Flat Rides Prologue Tower Flat Rides 4800 Coasters Chapter 1 Chain Lift Coasters II 8300 Coasters Chapter 1 Alternate Lift Coasters 8300 Coasters Chapter 1 Suspended Coasters 5500 Coasters Chapter 1 Launched Coasters 5500 Coasters Chapter 1 Wooden Coasters II 6300 Coasters Chapter 1 Water Coasters II 9400 Power Chapter 1 Solar Panel Small 2800 Transport Chapter 1 Single-Decker Bus 2800 Transport Chapter 1 Cable Car 2800 Flat Rides Chapter 1 Wheel Flate Rides 5500 Flat Rides Chapter 1 Spinning Flat Rides 8300 Flumes Chapter 1 Flumes I 7200 Coasters Chapter 2 Wooden Coasters II 6300 Coasters Chapter 2 Water Coasters II 9400 Coasters Chapter 2 Launched Coasters II 6300 Coasters Chapter 2 Wing Coasters 9400 Coasters Chapter 2 Special Coasters 9400 Water Chapter 2 Underground Well 3100 Transport Chapter 2 Steam Boat 3100 Flat Rides Chapter 2 Swinging Flat Rides II 6300 Flat Rides Chapter 2 Spinning Flat Rides 9400 Flumes Chapter 2 Flumes II 12400 Coasters Chapter 3 Chain Lift Coasters III 7200 Coasters Chapter 3 Suspended Coasters II 10800 Coasters Chapter 3 Alternate Lift Coasters II 7200 Coasters Chapter 3 Launched Coasters III 10800 Tracked Rides Chapter 3 Water Tracked Rides 7200 Water Chapter 3 Water Tower 3100 Power Chapter 3 Solar Panel Large 3600 Transport Chapter 3 Steam Train Railroad 3600 Flat Rides Chapter 3 Wheel Flat Rides II 7200 Flat Rides Chapter 3 Tower Flat Rides II 7200 Coasters Chapter 4 Chain Lift Coasters IV 12400 Coasters Chapter 4 Alternate Lift Coasters III 8300 Coasters Chapter 4 Special Coasters II 12400 Tracked Rides Chapter 4 Special Tracked Rides 8300 Transport Chapter 4 Monorail 4100 Flat Rides Chapter 4 Spinning Flat Rides III 12400 Flat Rides Chapter 4 Swinging Flat Rides III 12400 Flat Rides Chapter 4 Spinning Flat Rides IV 12400 Flat Rides Chapter 4 Swinging Flat Rides IV 12400

