How to get Red Ant Egg in Grounded

There are various natural resources you can find in Grounded, and one such resource is the Red Ant Egg. As it doesn’t shimmer, it can be challenging to find. This is everything you need to know about where and how to find the Red Ant Eggs in Grounded.

Grounded: Where to find the Red Ant Eggs, explained

The Red Ant Hill is close to the Field Station. Screenshot by Dot Esports via YouTube (WoWQuests). Remixed by Dot Esports

Red Ant Eggs are drops from the Red Worker Ants. They can be found in the Red Ant Hill northwest of the Mysterious Machine in Grounded. However, as the eggs don’t shimmer, have a glow to them, or a giant beacon, it can be tricky to see them inside the ant’s colony.

When going down into Red Ant’s Ant Hill, you must use a light source, like a flame torch, to navigate the ant hill and see the eggs. You’ll know you’ve found them when you spot a white, grub-looking egg with a red center.

It’s important to note the Red Ants will attack you, and if you destroy or pick up the eggs and take them, the Red Ants become very hostile. So, you’ll need to run away as far as you can. You can also craft the Red Ant Armor set using Red Ant parts and Mite Fuzz, which allows you to traverse the Ant Hill without being attacked by the soldiers. But this wears off if you steal a Red Ant Egg.

If you’re having difficulty finding the eggs in the Red Ant Hill, it may be due to the Red Ants population. Very few eggs will spawn if the Red Ants have a high population. However, if the Red Ant population is low, the Red Ant Egg spawn rate increases. So, if you’re not opposed to a bit of hacking and slashing, kill a few (or several, really) of the Red Ants to quickly boost your chances of finding Red Ant Eggs in the Red Ant Hill.

What can you craft with Red Ant Eggs?

You can craft the Bratburst explosive in Grounded using a Red Ant Egg. In addition to the Red Ant Egg, you will need two Fungal Growths and five Dry Grass Chunks. Once you have all the ingredients, you can craft this Tier One explosive at a workbench, and crafting the explosive is much easier than crafting specific Tier Three items.

Although getting Red Ant Eggs can be tricky, they’re worth it if you want to craft the Bratburst.