How to get Frozen Lightning Spear in Elden Ring

One of the most epic and dramatic spells you can cast in Elden Ring is Frozen Lightning Spear, which summons forth a charge of energy in your hand, allowing you to create a lightning bolt that stretches far above your head. The spell then causes your character to slam into the ground, unleashing a wave of icy, electrical magic.

The spell itself hits like a truck, and can be relied upon as a valuable source of damage, especially for players with a high Faith stat. In Patch 1.07, Frozen Lightning Spear was buffed considerably, as its FP cost was reduced and its Frostbite buildup rate was increased. Additionally, there’s an area-of-effect element to Frozen Lightning Spear, making it particularly strong when up against crowds of enemies.

Here’s how to get one of Elden Ring’s strongest and most visually appealing spells for yourself.

Where to find the Frozen Lightning Spear incantation

Frozen Lightning Spear is classified as an incantation, not a sorcery, meaning you’ll need to dump points into Faith in order to cast it. In total, Frozen Lightning Spear requires 34 points in Faith to unlock.

The incantation needed to use Frozen Lightning Spear drops off of the Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella boss.

The Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella can be reached by following the Ainsel River all the way downstream. The Ainsel River is an underground location that can be reached by descending down the Ainsel River Well, which can be found just north of the Divine Tower of Liurnia. Nearby sites of Grace include the Eastern Tableland, Study Hall Entrance, and Artist’s Shack.

Once underground, you’ll pass through multiple dark caves (some of which will be filled with insectoid, ant-like enemies) until you eventually get to the boss’ room. The boss should be easily beatable by players who are at least level 50.