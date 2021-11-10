How to get every achievement in Among Us

Players can now earn achievements for kills, tasks completed, and more.

Among Us has received a plethora of new updates, including new skins, adjustable roles, and an in-game store where players can earn rewards and Cosmicubes. One feature that the developers added that has fans excited is the addition of achievements.

Here are all 24 achievements players can earn and how to earn it.

A Taste for it: Get your first kill

Killer – Get five total kills

Assassin – Get 50 total kills

Scourge – Get 150 total kills

Intern – Complete 10 total tasks

Manager – Complete 100 total tasks

Taskmaster – Complete 500 total tasks

A Ship Adrift – Win three games on Skeld

Corporate Lockdown – Win three games on MIRA

Unearthed – Win three games on Polus

Toppat Crewmates – Win three games on The Airship

A Well-Oiled Machine – Win a game by completing all tasks as a Crewmate

Saboteur – Win a game by sabotaging a critical system as Impostor

Slasher – Win a game by killing all crewmates as Impostor

Smooth Talker – Win a game by vote as Impostor

Lights Out – Get a kill during a lights sabotage

Sherlock – Win a game as crew with your only votes being for the Impostor

Never Suspect A Thing – Win a two Impostor game with both Impostors alive at the end of the game

Survivor – Survive and win a game as a crewmate

Impossible Task – Complete the card swipe task on your first try

Watch Me Scan – Get killed during a medbay scan

Crewpostor – Fix a sabotage that you called

H U N G E R – Get three kills before a meeting is called

Circumventer – Win a game without using vents as Impostor

Players can check their achievement progress in the Steam page in their Library.