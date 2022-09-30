How to get Emeralds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is brimming with all kinds of resources from vegetables, to clay, and diamonds. Gems can be fairly frustrating to get since the rocks they spawn from aren’t always available, but it doesn’t usually take too long for the right gem to pop up.

Emeralds are used for several quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley. There isn’t any special way to get them that differs from getting any other gem in the Valley. Players will need to find the right rocks to hit ito make them appear, but then they’ll just need to find a good rotation to maximize their yield if they need more than just one.

Where to find Emeralds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players can find Emeralds in The Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust. There are seven mining locations in the Forest of Valor, three of which are on the other side of the bridge that requires an upgraded shovel to access. There are also seven locations in the Glade of Trust, but only two of those are locked behind the mushrooms that requires an upgraded watering can.

Image via Gameloft

Players will want to look for the rock that has green spots sticking out of it. Even if there aren’t any green spots, it’s still worth hitting all seven nodes because those spots may appear and drop an Emerald, and also the rock has a chance of dropping an Emerald even when no green spots show up during the mining process.

As always, bringing a Valley resident with you who has a bonus when mining will help you get more Emeralds, since there is a chance they double your yield when you do mine up the gem. Each rock spot will respawn after five minutes, so if you need a lot of gems, you will be able to find a routine where you won’t have to wait too long for the rocks to respawn.