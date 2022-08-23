How to get early access to Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy received a new trailer during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live today. In addition to new gameplay details and a fresh release date—Feb. 10, 2023—the trailer revealed a slew of pre-order bonuses for those who want to purchase the upcoming Hogwarts-themed action RPG. Pre-orders for the game are live now through most platforms.

Pre-purchasing the digital deluxe edition of the game grants several cosmetic bonuses, including two different mounts, several character outfits, and a unique Dark Arts battle arena. In addition to the cosmetics, one other major pre-order bonus was revealed and it will likely be of interest to many hardcore Harry Potter fans.

Hogwarts Legacy early access

Image via Portkey Games

The final digital deluxe edition pre-order bonus is 72 hours of early access to Hogwarts Legacy. Those who put down a digital pre-order before the game launches on Feb. 10 will be able to play the game a full three days before it unlocks for everyone else. Those who are interested in being the very first to play Hogwarts Legacy should pay for a pre-order to gain entry to the early access period.

Developer Portkey Games hasn’t revealed exactly how early access will work, but presumably, those who pre-ordered the digital deluxe edition will be able to download the game from their respective platform’s store three days before everyone else. They may get an email or system notification telling them that they can now play the game.

Even with early access, fans won’t be able to give the game a spin until Feb. 7, so there’s still plenty of time to pre-order if you’re interested in jumping in early and outfitting your witch or wizard with plenty of cool gear.

Hogwarts Legacy releases for everyone on Feb. 10, 2023.