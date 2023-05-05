How to find the Basswood Safehouse key in Redfall

Resources are an essential part of Redfall, and quite a few of them can be found inside safehouses. Getting inside the Basswood Safehouse won’t be that easy, though, since it’ll be locked at first, requiring players to find its respective key.

While you can take your chances and try to advance through Basswood without looting its Safehouse, the decision might come back to haunt you as you can start running short on supplies.

Where to find the Basswood Safehouse key in Redfall

We found the Basswood Safehouse key on a green car near the generator which requires the key itself to power up. Upon approaching the car, you’ll see that the Basswood Safehouse key is stuck between a body and the car’s door.

Screengrab via Bethesda / PerfectParadox

Picking up the key immediately will trigger the car’s alarm, however, and you’ll have to deal with a horde of enemies. If you’d like to avoid the hassle, you’ll need to disable the car alarm at the back of the car. We recommend rewiring the car, so the alarm gets disabled.



While securing the Basswood Safehouse key, you can also lockpick the green car’s trunk as it contains food, supplies, and flare gun ammo.

Overall, most of the warehouses in Redfall will require players to complete certain tasks. While some of these requirements can feel daunting at times, you can always use some co-op progression goodness and invite a couple of friends to fasten the process and have more fun in the process.