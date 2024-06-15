Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
A character fighting off goblins in Dark and Darker.
Image via Ironmace
Category:
General

How to find Ceremonial Daggers in Dark and Darker

Here's how to get this rare item and complete your merchant quest.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Jun 15, 2024 11:38 am

Completing quests in Dark and Darker is an integral part of the experience. However, some quests can be particularly daunting and long due to the items they require you to find and extract. One such item is the Ceremonial Dagger. Here’s how you can track it down.

Recommended Videos

How to get the Ceremonial Dagger in Dark and Darker

A player looting a Ceremonial Dagger form a Chest in the Frost Mountain in Dark and Darker.
Ceremonial Daggers spawn as regular loot drops in chests on all maps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ceremonial Dagger is a regular loot item that can be sold to the Collector. But, most importantly, it is an item required to complete the Treasurer‘s quest, Ceremonial Secret. The items have proven quite challenging to find, and players have been struggling to complete the quest, which requires five Ceremonial Daggers of any rarity to be delivered.

To find them, all you need to do is load up a game either in Normals or High-Roller (depending on your preference and Legendary status) and open any and all chests you come across. I’ve noticed that Ceremonial Daggers tend to appear in chests in The Ice Cavern most often, but the Howling Cripts also tend to spawn them from time to time.

This is a rare item, and you will not come across it too often, so be prepared to take some time completing the Treasurer’s quest. If you do happen upon them I suggest extracting as soon as possible to ensure you deliver at least one Dagger at a time and don’t waste the rare drop.

What I also suggest is drinking a Luck Potion and equipping Luck-enchanted gear to boost your item-searching ability. However, this may have a negative effect as well due to Luck diminishing poor-quality drops that most Ceremonial Daggers in Normal mode appear to spawn as.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.