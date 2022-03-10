Strip of White Flesh is one of the many crafting materials you can find in Elden Ring.

Its description reads: “The dried meat toughens the constitution, boosting resistance. It’s known for its long-lasting effect.” The item can be obtained by killing bloodless creatures and can only be used to craft Immunizing White Cured Meat, Invigorating White Cured Meat, and Dappled White Cured Meat.

Here’s what you need to know about the Strip of White Flesh in Elden Ring.

Where to find Strip of White Flesh

To acquire Strips of White Flesh in Elden Ring, you have a few options to choose from. The simplest method is to kill Land Octopuses and Crabs, as well as Giant Land Octopuses and Giant Crabs around the beaches of Limgrave. Additionally, Strips of White Flesh will drop from Giant Lobsters in the marshes of Liurnia of the Lakes. The crafting material can also be obtained by killing Oracle Envoys in Leyndell, Royal Capital, but there’s only a chance for it to drop from these enemies.

If you’d prefer to avoid combat, there are two Strips of White Flesh that can be obtained without having to fight any monsters in Elden Ring. The first is found on a dead body located on the beach directly west of the Stormfoot Catacombs in Limgrave. The second can be found in the back of the bridge north of the Highway Lookout Tower in Liurnia of the Lakes.

How to use Strip of White Flesh

To use Strips of White Flesh, you’ll first need to acquire the Crafting Kit by purchasing it from Merchant Kalé in the Church of Elleh in Limgrave for 300 Runes. Next, you’ll need to find the necessary cookbook for each of the three consumables Strips of White Flesh can be crafted into. Here are the cookbooks you’ll need:

Immunizing White Cured Meat: Armorer’s Cookbook

Invigorating White Cured Meat: Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook

Dappled White Cured Meat: Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook

Immunizing White Cured Meat, Invigorating White Cured Meat, and Dappled White Cured Meat are consumable items that each have a unique benefit when used in Elden Ring.

Immunizing White Cured Meat provides the player with a temporary boost in immunity, which is your resistance to poisons and blight. Invigorating White Cured Meat temporarily enhances your robustness, which is your resistance to hemorrhage and frostbite. And lastly, Dappled White Cured Meat temporarily increases your immunity, robustness, and focus (your resistance to sleep and bouts of madness).

Here are the crafting recipes for each of the three consumables: