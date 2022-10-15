How to find ammo in Scorn

After going through two Kickstarter campaigns, Scorn is finally here. The survival-horror FPS game has been under development for almost eight years and adopts a more gory style in terms of environments and gameplay.

Horror games generally require players to be mindful of their resources since losing track of supplies with all the scary elements around you can be easy. The approximate time it takes to beat the game is around seven-to-10 hours, and players will need ammo at all times to ensure their survival.

If you’re short on ammo, you’ll need to be careful with the rest and keep an eye out for opportunities that allow you to stack up on them.

How do you find ammo in Scorn?

Players can collect ammo from its designated stations in Scorn. The ammo stations will open up and showcase what’s inside when you get close to them, and you’ll be able to collect the ammo for your guns.

While interacting with an ammo station, you’ll also need to be careful of approaching enemies since you’ll be a sitting duck while picking up ammo. The first ammo station will appear in the room where you find your first weapon, and you can use each ammo station once. This means that you won’t be able to find new ammo in a station that you looted, so you’ll need to make each shot count.

If you run out of ammo at any point, you’ll need to make do with your melee weapon or bolt gun. Though the two can help you handle your own, the guns make surviving relatively easier.