Scorn is a recently released survival-horror FPS developed by Ebb Software. The title had a notably long and storied development cycle, going through two Kickstarter campaigns, a partnership with Microsoft, and nearly eight years of development. The long wait for highly anticipated title is now over, as Scorn is now available for purchase on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Scorn is heavily influenced by the horror works of H.R. Giger and David Cronenberg to bring an unusual body horror element into the FPS genre. The gory and almost fleshy environments of the game give it an atmosphere unparalleled by any other title. Featuring a mixture of shooting and puzzle gameplay, the time it takes players to finish will vary, however this is everything to know about Scorn’s gameplay length.

How long to playthrough Scorn?

Scorn is not a very long game and claims to take on average anywhere from seven to 10 hours to fully complete. While the run-and-gun sections may be easy to breeze past, puzzles may result in the variance of playthrough times. Players who get lost or stuck on puzzles such as the spinning three rings combination may cause their average playtime to increase into the 10-to-15-hour range, while those well versed in the game could speedrun Scorn in approximately three to five hours.

Attaining all of the achievements for Scorn is a relatively easy affair as well. Achievement hunters across both PC and console will be pleased to know that many of the achievements in the FPS are awarded by simply playing through the game until the end. Given the game’s unique artistic vision, Scorn is a title meant to be experienced and explored by its players despite the typical conventions of the FPS genre. While players may have to adjust to the gameplay and combat scenario, simply taking in the horrifying surroundings of Scorn will likely be part of many playthroughs.

Scorn is available as of Oct. 14, 2022 for PC and Xbox Series X|S.