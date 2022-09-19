How to enter Diablo IV’s closed end game beta

The real sequel is on its way.

The wait for Diablo IV continues, but more information regarding the game periodically gets released. With a September leak showing off 45 minutes worth of Diablo IV gameplay, fans of the franchise got to see what the latest addition to the series has to offer.

Shortly after the leak, Blizzard announced that it will host a closed end game beta in a developer update, meaning fans who can secure an invite will be able to test the game prior to its release.

Not only is this a closed beta, but it’s also an end game beta. In end game betas, players generally get to test out elements related to the end game content. In addition to enjoying the gameplay experience, players in the beta will get to help Blizzard fix bugs and errors.

How can you enter Diablo IV’s closed end game beta?

Players who have played Diablo III and Diablo II: Resurrected will be automatically qualified to receive an invite to Diablo IV’s closed end game beta. Playing these titles for a couple of hours won’t be enough to receive an invite, however. Diablo fans who spent a significant amount of time playing the end game content in Diablo III and Diablo II: Resurrected will have a higher chance of receiving an invite for the Diablo IV closed end game beta.

To make sure you don’t miss out on your invite, you’ll need to:

Open the Battle.net launcher.

Select your username.

Choose Account Settings or View Account.

Click on Privacy and Communication.

Select Communication Preferences.

Choose Update.

Enable the News and Special Offers from Battle.net option.

Once you make sure that you can receive emails from Blizzard, you’ll have no option but to wait for your potential invite to the beta.

Diablo IV closed end game beta content

During the Diablo IV closed end game beta content, players will get to play the Nightmare Dungeons, Whispers of the Dead, Fields of Hatred, Paragon Boards, and Helltide game modes.

Diablo IV closed end game beta available platforms

Diablo IV’s closed end game beta will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.