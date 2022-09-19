New Diablo 4 leak shows off 45 minutes worth of gameplay

With all of the recent mixed reviews of Blizzard’s latest release, Diablo Immortals, it seems like it is time for a shift in gears with its upcoming entry. Diablo 4 is slated for release soon, although we don’t have any concrete timeline for that. This lack of certainty seems to have pushed some fans to take action because some footage from Diablo 4 seems to have been leaked.

Reddit user iV1rus0 recently posted this link stating that there are about 53 minutes of untitled footage captured from the upcoming Diablo 4. This seems to have been captured from the “Friends and Family” alpha playtest version that certain players have been granted access to. This version has been around for about a month or so now, with leaks only recently starting to come out.

From the post, there are two videos showing off some of the game’s features. One of the videos is five minutes long while the other one is 38 minutes long. Both of the videos have watermarks featuring the “Private Test Build” message along with an ID number, which makes it easy for Blizzard to learn who leaked the footage.

Image via Blizzard

So far, it seems unclear as to who leaked the footage and why because there is a discussion that can be heard in the background of the video that paints a different picture. It seems like the people recording the footage of the gameplay are not the ones actually playing the game, so it is yet to be seen who will be reprimanded for this.

As far as the gameplay content goes, the video only featured some aspects of the game such as character customization and the difficulty selection options. Nothing else has been leaked so far, but we will keep you posted if it does.